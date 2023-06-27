The Parkes Day VIEW Club had a very special presentation at their latest meeting with Marilyn Pizarro awarded her 50-year service badge.
This is a great achievement as not many can say they have been a member of an organisation for that long.
As a valuable member Marilyn has served this organisation in many roles over the years and given selflessly.
VIEW stands for Voice Interests and Education of Women. It is a part of the work of the Smith Family. It also supports the Learning for Life program of which our Day VIEW club sponsors three students.
A big congratulations to Marilyn.
