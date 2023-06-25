Parkes Anglican Church is changing service times from the beginning of July.
Starting on July 2, services will be on Sunday at 8.30am and Sunday at 10.15am.
"Holding the traditional service on Saturday night became necessary through COVID due to the cleaning requirements after services," said Reverend Ben Mackay, the Minister at the Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill.
"However, we are now finding it is too dark and cold in winter, so we are returning to our long-held practice of holding both services on Sunday morning."
There will be morning tea available for those who want to share together between the services.
Parkes Anglican Church seeks to Share Jesus for Life, Mr Mackay said, by welcoming people of all ages from our community.
The church has traditional and contemporary family services with Kids Church (Sunday school) during the contemporary service, playgroup on Monday morning, bible studies at various times through the week, and Anglicare ministries through Georgie's Boutique and the Food Pantry.
"I'm excited about the opportunities to grow our traditional service as it returns to Sunday morning and continue to welcome families and young people to our contemporary service," Mr Mackay said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.