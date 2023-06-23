Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes' Northparkes Oval Parkrun celebrates 100 events

By Andrew McIntyre
June 23 2023 - 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes' Northparkes Oval Parkrun has been held for the 100th time, the exciting milestone reached on May 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.