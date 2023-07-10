If you live in the Central West of NSW there's an increased chance of your motor vehicle being stolen according to the latest figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
And there's a good chance your vehicle has been taken by a young male 18 years of age or younger.
The latest statistics, released last week, reveal motor vehicle thefts in the Central West have increased 15.5 per cent.
Between April 2022 and March 2023, 38 vehicles were stolen in the Parkes Shire, down from 58 during the previous 12 months.
Over the past five years 160 vehicles have been stolen in Parkes.
In neighbouring Forbes 27 vehicles were taken between 2022-2023 and a total of 152 vehicles over five years.
And in the Cowra Shire 189 cars have been stolen over the past five years, 35 last year.
The Central West, as a whole, paints a much bleaker picture.
From April 2018 to March 2019 there were 439 thefts, increasing to 476 in 2019/202 before falling to 386 during the pandemic in 2020/21, rising again in 2021/22 to 436 and finally to 507 in 2022/23 giving the Central West the fifth highest increase in thefts throughout the state over the past five years.
The figures also revealed vehicles stolen in regional NSW are more likely to be recovered than vehicles stolen in Sydney suggesting theft in regional locations like Parkes may be more likely to be conducted opportunistically for joyriding and transport purposes.
Young people, the figures revealed, appear to be responsible for the increase in vehicle theft in regional NSW with a 179 per cent increase in legal actions against this group over the five years to March, 2023.
Executive Director of the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research Jackie Fitzgerald said the recent jump can be attributed to a 'bounce-back' from the COVID-driven crime declines of 2020 and 2021 as pandemic restrictions eased.
"Another factor, however, may be young people being spurred on by social media posts encouraging vehicle thefts on TikTok," she said.
The research report cited a number of media reports, trending social media hashtags and police officials noting the trend.
In the Weddin Shire, which includes Grenfell, three vehicles were stolen in 2022-23 taking the shire's five-year total to 15.
Ninety three cars have been stolen in Cabonne Shire, which includes Eugowra and Canowindra over the past five years, 18 of those were taken between April 2022 and March this year.
And in the Hilltops, which includes Young and Boorowa, 124 cars have been stolen over the five-year period, 24 in the past 12 months.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
