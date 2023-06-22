Parkes Champion-Post
New Parkes Wetlands Project underway at former Sewage Treatment Plant

By Newsroom
June 22 2023 - 11:30am
Parkes' former Sewage Treatment Plant maturation ponds are being redeveloped into the Parkes Wetlands - a high-value, hydrologically complex wetland, capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora. Picture supplied
The development of a new Parkes Wetlands is underway and local contractor Steve Magill Earthmoving (SME) has been awarded the tender to carry out the earthworks.

