Two Holy Family Primary School students have returned from the NSW PSSA Hockey Carnival as state champions.
Daisy Rice and Alyra Williams were selected for the Polding team after outstanding performances for Wilcannia-Forbes at the Polding selection trials at the beginning of Term 2.
Alyra was selected as an attacking midfielder with Daisy selected as a defensive midfielder.
Both girls were outstanding for Polding throughout the NSW PSSA Carnival with Polding going through undefeated in their pool matches, earning a semi-final berth followed by a spot in the grand final.
In the grand final, Polding were declared joint winners with South Coast after an exciting 1-1 draw with Alyra scoring the goal for Polding.
At the conclusion of the championships, Daisy Rice was named in the NSW PSSA team and will now represent NSW at the Australian All Schools Championship in Hobart in July/August.
