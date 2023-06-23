Parkes Champion-Post
Alyra Williams and Daisy Rice from Holy Family Primary School are Parkes' new state champions

By Newsroom
June 23 2023 - 2:58pm
Alyra Williams and Daisy Rice from Holy Family Primary School in Parkes are now state champions after representing Polding at the NSW PSSA Hockey Carnival. Picture supplied
Two Holy Family Primary School students have returned from the NSW PSSA Hockey Carnival as state champions.

