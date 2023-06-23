The Orana Region Filipino Australian Association is reaching out to Parkes people once again since they have been so supportive in the past.
During previous regional sewing machine drives the association has organised to donate to people less fortunate overseas, the group had received 35 sewing machines from Parkes along at one point.
That's why they're turning to the generous people of Parkes to see if they can help with another drive.
Members are gathering sewing machines to send to the Philippines for charitable purposes.
The group has accountability for its distribution in the Philippines as vice president Geoff Higgins from Dubbo has visited the Philippines 21 times and has a lot of contacts there.
Anyone wishing to donate sewing machines should contact Mrs Doris Field of 11 Middleton Street, Parkes. Her phone number is 0438 624 778 or Geoff Higgins can be contacted on 6882 0521 for general enquiries.
