Growers interested in understanding grain marketing will be able to learn more when a free half-day workshop comes to Parkes.
The workshop that will take place on July 11 is one of three in the region, with events also held in Temora (July 3) and Narrabri (July 12).
Conducted by Market Check and organised by GrainGrowers, the events are designed to provide growers with various tools, market insights and solutions to grain marketing requirements and risk management plans.
The Parkes workshop will run from 11am to 4pm at the Parkes Services Club.
GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said the workshops were an ideal opportunity to pick up valuable insights and knowledge that can be taken back and applied on-farm.
"The feedback from growers who have undertaken this workshop previously is extremely positive," she said.
"Not only is the presentation engaging and easy to understand, but it is also highly valued, delivering an overall risk management approach to grain marketing.
"Previous participants have said that even for growers who use outside brokers, the ability to understand the market, and how things like options and hedging can be applied are highly valuable aspects of the workshop.
"With the complexities of grain markets, knowing more about what is driving prices and how this information can be used makes these workshops a good investment for a day off the farm."
Ms Gawel said Market Check's years of experience in research and analysis would provide participants with practical, real-world examples of understanding the market's current state and using available tools to implement appropriate risk management strategies.
"For growers wanting to understand more, or just refresh their knowledge in this area, the workshops will deliver a short, sharp A to Z of grain marketing, with experts available to answer any questions. I would urge growers to take advantage and register today," she said.
To find out more details and to register please visit the GrainGrowers website - https://www.graingrowers.com.au/events/grain-marketing-workshops.
MORE OF WHAT'S ON:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.