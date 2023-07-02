Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

GrainGrowers host free grain marketing workshops, one in Parkes

By Newsroom
July 3 2023 - 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

Growers interested in understanding grain marketing will be able to learn more when a free half-day workshop comes to Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.