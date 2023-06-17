Last week the Western CHS trials were held in Bathurst.
After a long day with 3 tough pools of players from Year 7 to Year 12, Parkes High School's Sam Rivett and Joe Tanswell were successful in being selected for the Western team.
While Joseph has been a regular on the representative front, this was Sam's first Western Team selection finishing at No.6 player.
Sam is regularly seen around the tennis centre in his role as a trainee coach working with young HotShots players encouraging them to improve their skills and enjoy the sport.
Sam also plays in the night comp on Line 1 and is a tenacious worker in his own training sessions.
Sam and Joe will head to the Central Coast late August for the NSWCHS Carnival.
HOTSHOTS
Next week will be the final week for HotShots for Term 2.
The term has certainly flown by and the players throughout Blue, Red, Orange and Green stages have made huge improvements.
The Blue stage pre-schoolers have learnt to drop and hit over the net at targets while the Red ball players are progressing well with independently building a rally using both forehand and backhand.
Orange players are developing their rallying skills and serving while the full court Green ball stage players are working on developing all court skills technically and tactically.
Term 3 HotShots will commence mid August with a 6 week term before we head into a huge Term 4 of HotShots and schools tennis events.
Online registrations for Term 3 will open mid July.
Keep an eye out on ParkesTennis Facebook page for updates.
