Saturday was a magnificent day for golfers to be out on the Parkes golf course with little to no breeze and sunshine galore, and the course ready to reward good golfing shots.
The event was a medley par event sponsored by Col Fletcher Ford and Kia. The company and family have been one of the longest sponsors and PGC enjoy promoting their event each year.
The round was also hosting the Cooke Cup and final Frank Donnelly round for 2023. Due to the competing events in town for the long weekend we only managed 62 starters.
The winner on the day was a 'smokey' in Peter Boschman who has been hauling his game into some shape over the last month and the hard work finally paid off. Peter managed a solid +3 to win the event, an event which scores with a plus for a better than par score and a minus for a worse than par score off your handicap.
Playing off a handicap of 17 on the day Peter managed to shoot around 3 under that handicap and take the major prize.
There was a countback with another couple of inform golfers in Phill Smith and Craig Dunn ending up on +2 for the day. Phill Smith has been shooting some low scores of late and he managed to prevail on the day.
Other good scores recorded were Paul Cowie, who's starting to settle into the rhythm of Parkes golf and Scott Winter, who's another that can be counted on to utilise that handicap of his on these differing golf events were both on +1 at the end of play.
Matthew Knighton was the best performed and most consistent golfer across the rounds of the Frank Donnelly trophy and was the deserved winner in 2023.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Rob Hey at 270cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Mitch Stubberfield at 92cm and the 18th by Jack Elliott at 22cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Stephen Riley at 194cm this week.
Ball winners were Craig Dunn +2, Scott Winter and Paul Cowie +1, Phil Bishop, Colleen Staples, Peter Picker, Ron Hetherington, Matthew Knighton and Ray Maxwell square.
In the Captain verse President this week, Cath handed out another lesson to David with a score of 177 to 171. I believe David has been out recruiting players to his side as a result with lucrative contracts offered just so he can get a win.
This coming Saturday is the 18 hole 4BBB Medley Stableford with an individual in conjunction sponsored by Worklocker. It is also the 2nd round of Handiskins - you only need your best 3 rounds to count for the final of Handiskins so not too late to join up on Saturday.
