Peter Boschman wins Parkes Golf Club's medley par event on June 10

By Peter Bristol
June 16 2023 - 8:30am
In the Captain verse President this week, Cath Kelly handed out another lesson to David Stevenson with a score of 177 to 171. Picture by Parkes Golf Club
Saturday was a magnificent day for golfers to be out on the Parkes golf course with little to no breeze and sunshine galore, and the course ready to reward good golfing shots.

