Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Five perfect scores makes club record at Parkes SSAA

By Brian Drabsch
June 15 2023 - 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.
File photo.

Last weekend saw 13 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 520 points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.