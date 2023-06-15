Last weekend saw 13 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 520 points.
This was perfect shooting conditions with almost no wind with not one perfect score shot but 5 perfect scores recorded which is a club record, well done.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
FIELD RIFLES
Two of the top scorers were field rifles which only goes to show you that they can mix it with the more expensive rigs. There was some rivalry between the Gibson clan with the two boys finishing in record time but the old man taking his time (excess) making sure that he could clean the boys up, they will come back at you Craig.
Our next shoot is on Sunday 18/6/2023 and it will be standard targets at both ranges which will drop the scoring down as the bullseyes are smaller. We have a new roster for 6 months from next month which you can get out at the range.
