Forbes Shire Council has more crews and contractors working on roads than ever before, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller has said.
To date 1558 locations, with sections ranging from metres to kilometres, have recorded flood and road damage with the number still climbing.
Some final assessments are yet to be completely documented - due to some locations still being underwater.
The council says assessments have been undertaken on sealed and unsealed roads with damage including pavement, culverts, bridges and flood debris.
Teams are out there visually assessing the damage, recording and documenting it, estimating costs and submitting them online.
Mayor Miller says the council's working relationship with Transport for NSW enabled Forbes to fast-track and immediately commence work on some of the areas that were badly damaged.
Forbes Shire Council has doubled its maintenance crews currently working permanently on pothole repairs.
Another entire road crew has started working on existing funded jobs which need to continue, as well as the monumental task of recovery and hopefully improving some areas.
There are currently five grader crews working across the shire.
"Again through Forbes Shire Council's quick actions, we have secured a heavy patching crew and asphalt patching crew to commence in July and August," Mayor Miller said.
"These crews will immediately restore and future proof some culverts and roads."
Other shires are having difficulty recruiting contractors and sourcing materials.
"Our road crews cannot physically do any more at this stage, the work ahead of these teams and what they have already fixed is phenomenal," Mayor Miller said.
