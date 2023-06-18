Parkes Champion-Post
Forbes Shire Council crews are repairing 1558 flood-damaged locations

By Newsroom
June 18 2023 - 10:00am
Forbes Shire Council has 1558 locations and counting with flood damage, and has more crews working on repairs than ever before. Picture FSC Facebook
Forbes Shire Council has more crews and contractors working on roads than ever before, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller has said.

