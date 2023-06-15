Get your Frost and Fire tickets, be part of the magic on June 17

It is time to get fired up ... time is running out to get your tickets sorted to one of Forbes' flagship events, the Frost and Fire celebration at Forbes Ski Dam on Saturday 17 June.
It is capturing this true Aussie spirit of fine fare, fine friendships and fine entertainment that draws crowds to celebrate the longest night of the year, the winter solstice, beside firepits around Forbes Ski Dam.
Whilst following a similar program to previous events, this year things are being done a little differently with more dining options available - guests are invited to pre-order decadent grazing trays and other delicacies from various regional providers; or they can graze the amazing tastes that will be available on site.
Liquid refreshments will also be available but of course not available for pre-order!
Pre-order food is available at the Amazing Forbes NSW website; www.amazingforbesnsw.com
Guests will be entertained from 4pm onwards, with an impressive line-up of regional and nationally acclaimed artists and performers.
There is no better way to spend an evening than around a fire bucket with a drink, food and fantastic company and thrilling live music and entertainment.- Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM
Grenfell musician Belinda Day will kick off the entertainment bill, to be followed by local musical maestros Emily Pavey, Clynton Breen and Jo Stephenson back by popular demand, indee artist Birdee and of course the not-so-sneaky notes of Sneaky Sound System.
The evening will also be dotted by fiery performances from an awe-inspiring Ice Queen and the Sydney Fire Dancers, the traditional lighting of the Frost and Fire effigy, a beautiful smoking ceremony and cultural performance by Dyagang Boys Koori Dance Group.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the event was about drawing together a community and its visitors.
"It is a great opportunity to take a step aside from the busy-ness of our lives, to celebrate the obstacles we have overcome in the past year and to look forward to the next," Mayor Miller said.
"There is honestly no better way to spend an evening than around a fire bucket with a drink, food and fantastic company and thrilling live music and entertainment."
