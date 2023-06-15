Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Get your Frost and Fire tickets, be part of the magic on June 17

June 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't miss the magic. Sydney Fire Dancers return and Sneaky Sound System headlines Frost and Fire 2023. File picture
Don't miss the magic. Sydney Fire Dancers return and Sneaky Sound System headlines Frost and Fire 2023. File picture

It is time to get fired up ... time is running out to get your tickets sorted to one of Forbes' flagship events, the Frost and Fire celebration at Forbes Ski Dam on Saturday 17 June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.