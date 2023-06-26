Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Que Club learns more about Parkes Safe Haven and is knitting bears for ambulance service

By Pam Nankivell
June 26 2023 - 12:30pm
Parkes paramedic Dan Wright has been instrumental in establishing a Safe Haven in Parkes. He attended a Parkes Que Club meeting, pictured with president Kath Whitchurch, to tell them about it. Picture supplied
Parkes Safe Haven opened its doors in December 2021 and since then has had 1100 presentations. It is for people struggling and in need of help.

