Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dougie Trio return for Parkes Country Music June muster

By Christine Cox
June 15 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The Dougie Trio' were guest performers at the Parkes and District Country Music's October muster and they were a big hit with the crowd. Picture supplied
'The Dougie Trio' were guest performers at the Parkes and District Country Music's October muster and they were a big hit with the crowd. Picture supplied

'The Dougie Trio' are special guests at the June muster of the Parkes and District Country Music Association on Sunday, June 18 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.