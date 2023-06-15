'The Dougie Trio' are special guests at the June muster of the Parkes and District Country Music Association on Sunday, June 18 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
We were fortunate enough to have 'The Dougie Trio' with us as guest performers previously in October last year and they were a big hit with the crowd, so we have been able to lure them back to perform for us again.
The trio, all from Orange, include Anthea Basha (fiddle, guitar, piano and vocals), Doug Watson (vocals, guitar) and Brett Norton (bass and vocals).
'The Dougie Trio' formed after finding a common interest for country music at an open mic night and have continued to perform together every since. Welcome back.
Our Mother's Day muster in May saw a swell in audience attendance. We were treated to a fantastic afternoon of entertainment with the ever-popular and great supporter of our club Gary Hollier from Dubbo as our guest artist, ably supported by another great line-up of walk-up artists, including Garry Hemming, Jock Charlton, Lindy Charlton, Barry Green, Mick Bruce, Wade Dixon, Stephen R Cheney, Bill Dixon, Grace Ranger, Ellie Tom and Doug Richards.
A big welcome to Grace and Ellie who provided a clarinet/flute duo during the first half of proceedings and were then joined by Grace's sister, and well-known musician Doug Richards for a group ensemble during the second half.
Well done and thank you for joining us. Maybe there's a new group in the process of forming here. Hoping to see much more of you all. Perhaps after the June muster with 'The Dougie Trio' and the success they have achieved you may go on to greater things.
Backing band duties were performed by Stephen R Cheney, Wade Dixon, Brian Collits, Pam Byrne, Barry Green and Lindy Charlton, with Joy Rice looking after the sound. Thank you all once again.
Our AGM is coming up, to be held on Sunday, July 9 at 11am in the upstairs meeting room at the Parkes Services Club. We invite all members and interested persons to attend. Remember you must be a fully paid-up member to vote at this meeting and accept positions on the committee.
This 11am timeslot will allow us to have our meeting, slip downstairs for lunch at the services club and then make our way across to Forbes for their monthly muster.
Our treasurer Frances will be happy to process all membership renewals and new subscriptions at the upcoming muster prior to the AGM.
Also save the date for our July 16 muster where another favourite artist Rhonda Tomlinson from Dubbo will be our featured performer.
Looking forward to your company on Sunday, June 18 at 1pm.
