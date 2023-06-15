Parkes Champion-Post
Peak Hill Art and Craft Exhibition celebrates 50th anniversary

Christine Little
By Christine Little
June 16 2023 - 9:00am
It was a special year for the Peak Hill Annual Arts and Craft Exhibition this year with the event celebrating its 50th anniversary.

