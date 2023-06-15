It was a special year for the Peak Hill Annual Arts and Craft Exhibition this year with the event celebrating its 50th anniversary.
With the main venue at the Peak Hill Leisure Centre, other venues across the town hosted displays and demonstrations, such as The Carrington - photography and art exhibition, Peak Hill Country Crafts and Visitors Information - art workshop and hand-made arts and crafts, and the Peak Hill Men's Shed - book sale, sausage sizzle and markets stall.
There was an array of exhibitors and demonstrations booked in for this year's milestone event with a good crowd turning out for the weekend.
The official opening and celebration to mark 50 years took place on Friday night at the Leisure Centre.
Curious visitors and Peak Hill residents immersed themselves in a variety of art and craft, including mosaics, knitting, weaving, crochet and spinning, patchwork and sewing, felt making and products, lead-lighting, leaf-dying, silver jewellery making and more.
