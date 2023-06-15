The 2023 Parkes Picnic Races have been run and won.
President of the Committee Tim Keith declared it was the best weather seen in years.
He said the grounds were in splendid condition and racegoers had an enjoyable day socialising, entertaining, and watching the races.
The Coradgery Cup sponsored by Parkes Services Club was won by Cartography trained by Greg Stephens with jockey Nick Heywood aboard.
This year Chloe Wilson and Shannon Hindle judged the widely anticipated Fashions on The Field. Colts and fillies lined-up on the stage to the cheers of the crowd.
Winners for the 2023 categories were, for Millinery Alexis Hay, Best Dressed Man Robert Barby, the Most Stylish couple was Mia and Will Christenson and the Elegant Lady was won by Anna Barwick.
Foxxy Cleopatra rocked the enthusiastic crowd with their memorable music with many racegoers showing-off their dancing styles and grooving into the evening.
The races of the day were enjoyed by all racegoers and punters.
The Railway Hotel Maiden Plate was won by Shotgun Sophie trained by Sharon Jeffries ridden by Andrew Banks. The Agriwest Maiden Handicap was won by Writtenbyalady with jockey Janke Barrett, trained by Brett Robb. The McPhersons Parts and Services Handicap, was won by Sestina, ridden by Anaelle Gangotena and trained by Doug Gorrel. The final race of the day Telescope Tyres Handicap was won by Levitcon, trained by Natalie Pearce, with jockey Wendy Peel.
The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Race Club Committee wish to thank all racegoers and in particular the sponsors who generously contributed to make the day a success.
