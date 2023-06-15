The Railway Hotel Maiden Plate was won by Shotgun Sophie trained by Sharon Jeffries ridden by Andrew Banks. The Agriwest Maiden Handicap was won by Writtenbyalady with jockey Janke Barrett, trained by Brett Robb. The McPhersons Parts and Services Handicap, was won by Sestina, ridden by Anaelle Gangotena and trained by Doug Gorrel. The final race of the day Telescope Tyres Handicap was won by Levitcon, trained by Natalie Pearce, with jockey Wendy Peel.