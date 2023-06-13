Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Animal Welfare League NSW brings free mobile vet service to help Parkes pet owners

By Newsroom
June 13 2023 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal Welfare League NSW's Vet Truck is in high demand and they are bringing their free service to Parkes on June 14. Picture supplied
Animal Welfare League NSW's Vet Truck is in high demand and they are bringing their free service to Parkes on June 14. Picture supplied

Australia's biggest vet service on wheels will roll into Parkes to offer free services to pet owners who are struggling with the cost of living and accessing care for their animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.