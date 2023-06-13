Australia's biggest vet service on wheels will roll into Parkes to offer free services to pet owners who are struggling with the cost of living and accessing care for their animals.
The Animal Welfare League NSW has identified Parkes as a priority location for assistance for the service which includes free health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping for pets.
The Vet Truck will visit Parkes Showground in Victoria Street on Wednesday, June 14 from 9am until 1pm.
It will also visit Narromine Showground at Dappo Road on Thursday, June 15 from 11am until 3pm and Wellington's Apex Park, Thornton Street on Sunday, June 18 from 9am until 12 noon.
Animal Welfare League NSW Chief Executive Officer Stephen Albin said pet owners in the Central West have been hit hard with the rising cost of caring for their animals.
"We have increasing numbers of people giving up their pets because they can no longer afford to care for them," he said.
"This is a tragic situation which is only putting more pressure on the veterinary care and pet adoption system."
"It has also been exacerbated with the closure of some vet clinics.
"Our objective is to ease some of that pressure with the wonderful service our Vet Truck team can offer."
Mr Albin said the Animal Welfare League NSW was dedicated to ensuring every pet has the basic care of a health check, microchipping and vaccinations.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds," he said.
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy."
The mobile Vet Truck is well-placed to deliver services where they are most needed.
The purpose-built B-double trailer is over 25 metres long. It has specially designed areas for animal surgeries, such as desexing, an isolation room, and over 35 recovery cages.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
"We encourage any pet owner who has a pet that needs a free check from our professional staff to take advantage of the service," Mr Albin said.
"We have experienced high demand, so pet owners should come prepared as there will be a wait time."
