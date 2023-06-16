On Wednesday, June 7 we had social bowls.
Winners were Peter White and Blake Strudwick winning 19+27.
Runners-up were Jeff Jacquier and Kerry Dunn winning 16+18.
Third Place was Junior Thorne and Paul Lewin winning 16+12.
Marble 19 came out and the Margins were 2, 11, 12, 14, 18 and 27.
The jackpot this week is $144.
On Saturday, June 10 we had social bowls.
Winners were Pauline Currey, Pig Phillips and Paul Kirwan winning 15+5.
Runners-up were Dawn Parker, Rose Sadiasa and Frog Gosper winning 14+4.
Place went to Gene Rapp, Jeff Jacquier and Paul Lewin winning 13+8.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, June 17 at 1pm.
Names in by 12.30pm and everyone is welcome to come join the fun.
Pennants
Our Grade 5 Pennants team is having a trial game against the Town club on Sunday, June 18 at 11am at our club.
We thank the Town club for making themselves available for us, it is truly appreciated.
We head to Dubbo for the State Pennants Finals on Friday, June 30.
In the club on Friday, June 16 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($150), joker draw ($500) and the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Our Mixed Pairs Tournament is to be held this Saturday, June 17.
Two full greens of non-stop action from 10am on. Morning tea from 9am.
Fabulous beverage raffle prizes are on offer, so make sure you take a chance on Saturday!
Jan will accept your ante and offer the best odds!
Many thanks to Parkes Services and Citizens Club for its sponsorship of this tournament.
There were a few lucky winners at social bowls on Tuesday. (Not just on the green either!)
When the teams were called out, it was difficult to speculate a winner for Rink 9.
A fair match-up between Lynn Ryan/Maureen Miller/Liz Byrne and Kim Evans/Jan McPhee/Cherie Frame had the bookies excited!
And for good reason, as Team Frame came away with the win by just one point after what sounded like very friendly rivalry.
Rink 11 witnessed some great play from all ladies as they threw caution to the very gusty wind!
There was no clear favourite between teams Gwenda Carty/Fran Dixon/Heather Harvey/Betsy Johnstone and Lil Thompson/Maria Willcockson/Lea Orr/Marja Iffland.
Lil had several touches on jack during only her third game, everyone enjoyed putting down a few scoring shots, but Team Iffland out-distanced their rivals over the final few ends.
I'll wager we have the best volunteer green-keepers in NSW doing what they do best!
Thanks Ground Control!
The Ladies Bowls AGM will be held after bowls on July 11.
All members are encouraged to consider nominating for positions on the committee.
What can you do for your club over the next 12 months?
To play social bowls next Tuesday, June 20, please call Kim or Elaine at the club, 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30 with play to begin at 10.
Visitors and interested new players are always welcome.
Milk n Mats Social Roster: Lynn R.
- Lea Orr
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.