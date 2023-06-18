Whether it's the firefighters who battle the infernos that wreak havoc on our nation, the paramedics who respond to emergency situations every day, the triple zero operators who provide life-saving emergency call-taking and dispatch, the marine rescue teams, police and lifesavers working to find missing persons and keep our communities safe, or the SES men and women who leave their own families at home to rescue flood victims and ensure that another family has a roof over their heads when it storms. We owe every one of them - as well as the families who support them through it all - a debt of gratitude. Thank you to all of our first responders!