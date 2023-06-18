MEN'S HEALTH WEEK 2023
This week is International Men's Heath Week. I've been quite a vocal advocate for men's health, raising men's health issues on the floor of parliament, lobbying government for the expansion of and improved access to men's health services here in regional NSW.
I try to practice what I preach, and lead by example wherever possible, as men are notorious for neglecting their health, soldiering on and ignoring what their body is trying to tell them. Ladies, the men in your life could benefit from your encouragement, too. Guys, look after your body and get it regularly serviced - just like you would your vehicle!
PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT
I was pleased to attend the recent Parkes Prostate Cancer Support Group Information evening. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Australian men. Each year approximately 17,000 Aussie men will be diagnosed and around 3,000 men die from the disease - which are alarming statistics!
Early detection is the key, and men should speak to their GP if they have any symptoms, a family history or want to discuss their risks. Please don't delay or ignore any symptoms - speak to your health professional if you need any advice.
As a community we all need to raise awareness of prostate cancer as together we can help drive down these statistics. It was an informative meeting, and all those in attendance heard from guest speakers with lived experiences who generously shared their journeys, along with representatives of Cancer Council and local pharmacies.
Well done to the Parkes Prostate Cancer Support Group for organising and hosting this important community event and the Parkes Services Club for providing the venue.
REGIONAL RAIL - STILL RELEVANT
Last week I met with members of the Rail Action Group, as I continue to work with the new Minns Government on the proposed stabling of a passenger train at Orange to extend the bullet service from Bathurst, as well as plans for realignment work on the track to speed up the service for greater efficiency for travellers from the Central West.
THANK A FIRST RESPONDER DAY 2023
First responders are ordinary people. They have families, commitments, and homes to go to at the end of their working day. They've got dinner to make, shopping to do, and bills to pay. But they also dedicate every working day to protecting and keeping us safe.
Whether it's the firefighters who battle the infernos that wreak havoc on our nation, the paramedics who respond to emergency situations every day, the triple zero operators who provide life-saving emergency call-taking and dispatch, the marine rescue teams, police and lifesavers working to find missing persons and keep our communities safe, or the SES men and women who leave their own families at home to rescue flood victims and ensure that another family has a roof over their heads when it storms. We owe every one of them - as well as the families who support them through it all - a debt of gratitude. Thank you to all of our first responders!
SKILLING A REGIONAL WORKFORCE; KEY PRIORITY FOR MINISTER
It was a pleasure to join the Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp MP last week for his visit to Orange. The Minister was keenly interested in TAFE, and together we visited all three campuses and many faculties, engaging with teachers, students and we managed to get some greater insight with a bit of hands-on experiences, too.
Minister Crakanthorp officially announced fee-free certificate II bakery courses at Orange TAFE! This NSW Government initiative is intended to boost a skilled workforce and support a growing demand in this industry across the Central West. As a former TAFE graduate and pastry chef myself, this is close to my heart and I certainly welcomed this good news. I'd encourage those interested to apply for this great opportunity.
After our tour of TAFE, Minister Crakanthorp at I visited Charles Sturt University in Orange, which is a fantastic world-class tertiary education facility - and it's in our own backyard! It was great to meet with some of the CSU team and tour the School of Rural Medicine and the School of Dentistry, and their operational clinic - which is open to public patients.
Following the university tour, Minister Crakanthorp and I visited Canobolas High School to meet with Principal Brett Blaker and his passionate team of educators. The school is now networking with local registered training operators and employers to provide students a pathway to trades and related employment. The Minister and I were keenly interested to learn about the school's supported transition for students who are choosing to further their education in the workplace.
INSPIRING WOMEN
Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards recognise outstanding women from the non-Rotary community who are unselfishly making a considerable and meaningful contribution to the community by their efforts in helping to make a difference to the lives of others. There are six categories in these awards. These are:
Inspirational Woman of the Year (30+) and, Young Inspirational Woman of the Year (18-30), in each of the three following categories:
1/ Rural, 2/ Urban/City 3/ Healthcare worker.
Nominations may be made online by visiting https://riwa.awardsplatform.com and close at 5pm on 16th June 2023.
WOMEN IN TRADES
Last week I dropped-in to say hi to Trene Welsh and Brian Cook from Signature Learning and Development. Trene and Brian were busy running another NSW Government supported fee-free Women in Trades course at Orange. They are teaching participants how to operate heavy machinery, and helping boost the number of women employed in industry.
Most participants find relevant work soon after completing the short course. This is a fantastic initiative and such a great local resource, and yielding amazing outcomes. Well done to Trene and Brian.
