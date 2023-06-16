What's happening in and around Parkes this June

June 3 to July 1
The Waste to Art Community Exhibition is on again. Following a great opening on Saturday morning, June 3, all the entries in this year's Parkes Waste to Art competition are now on display for all to see in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. This year's theme is textiles and fast fashion.
June 17-18
Parkes is hosting another Yard Dog Trial this month at the Parkes Showground across June 17 and 18. Judges talk will be at 7am with the event to start at 7.15am. The competition is run under the NSW Yard Dog Association Rules (www.yarddogsnsw.com) with several categories. Saturday will see Maiden, Novice and Junior events and on Sunday there will be Encourage, Local and Open events.
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out around toasty fire buckets by the Forbes ski dam, indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. This year's special guests are not to be missed ... Sneaky Sound System! It's all on at the ski dam from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Wednesday, June 21
Hoody's Community of Unity Tour is coming to Parkes this month. It's an evening with Graham and Michelle Hood. Graham is an ex-pilot with a 50 year career who made the agonising decision to resign from Qantas due when he chose not to accept corporate mandates imposed on his industry. He's become a major spokesperson in Australia's fight for freedom. Hoody and his wife Michelle will be coming to Parkes for a special event in the hope and with the aim to unite all and share hope for the future. The event takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm in the Starlight Room at the Parkes Services Club. It is free and tea and coffee will be provided.
Friday, June 23
Book now for this night of food, wine and entertainment with Cowra farmer and author Harry Treasure at the Parkes Library on the release of his first published fiction novel inspired by history, King's Spur, set in the Dargo High Plains last century. Call the Parkes Library on 6861 2309 to book.
Throughout June
Beginners to masters can try their hand at portraiture each Sunday in June at Drawn to the Centre, a series of workshops led by artists at the Western Plains Cultural Centre in Dubbo. Participants will learn a range of techniques inspired by the artists, portraiture style and subjects within this year's touring Archibald Prize 2022 exhibition. Everyone is invited to join in, with all ages welcome and no experience needed. Sessions run every Sunday in June, 12pm to 2pm. Entry includes the price of admission to Archibald Prize viewings, at no extra cost - $12.50 for general entry, $10 for ANZ customers, $6.40 for concession, while under 16s and Art Gallery of NSW Society Members are free.
During school term
Playgroup takes place at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
MORE OF WHAT'S ON:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.