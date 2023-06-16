What's happening in and around Parkes this June

Hoody's Community of Unity Tour is coming to Parkes this month. It's an evening with Graham and Michelle Hood. Graham is an ex-pilot with a 50 year career who made the agonising decision to resign from Qantas due when he chose not to accept corporate mandates imposed on his industry. He's become a major spokesperson in Australia's fight for freedom. Hoody and his wife Michelle will be coming to Parkes for a special event in the hope and with the aim to unite all and share hope for the future. The event takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm in the Starlight Room at the Parkes Services Club. It is free and tea and coffee will be provided.