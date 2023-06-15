The Parkes Spacemen first grade side can't be beaten at Pioneer Oval.
At least that's what we're seeing so far this season and for the last three long weekend derbies against Forbes.
First grade took the match 28-18 but it was a tougher fight against our rivals in the other grades with reserves at a 16-all draw, under 18s 22-all and Spacecats are recovering from a 10-22 loss.
It certainly was a mixed-bag as a whole for the Parkes club and captain-coach Chad Porter admits it was one of his hardest games in the firsts.
The Spacemen opened up an early 10-nil lead with tries to Brandon Paige and Jim Debea within the first 10 minutes.
Forbes' Tom Toohey hit back - scoring in the corner off a pass from Mitch Andrews - after Parkes number 8 Takitau Mapaplangi was sent off for a sideline tackle while offside.
Next points to Parkes, Chad Porter opting to take the kick for two points when the Spacemen were awarded a penalty in front of their posts, the score at 12-6 where it would remain until the break.
Parkes' Jake Dooley was taken from the ground by ambulance with what was understood to be a broken leg - the fullback immediately in pain and play stopped for some 40 minutes while an ambulance attended.
Both sides put in some fierce work in defence, a massive crowd at Pioneer Oval vocal at the players' every move as they moved the full width of the field.
Dabea crashed over for his second in the corner to extend Parkes' lead to 16-6.
Emotions were running high when a Tongia Fox hit on Rex Yallon was deemed a shoulder charge but the Magpies fans did have something to cheer about when Coopa Martin scooped up the ball and scored under the posts.
Greenhalgh was good with the boot to close the gap to 16-12 with 22 minutes to play.
Competition was fierce but momentum swung back the Spacies' way, and tries to Cody Crisp and Chad Porter had the home fans crowing with a 26-12 lead.
Richard Fui barged over in the corner - Greenhalgh again good with the boot from the sideline - for 26-18 but that was as close as it got.
Parkes was awarded a penalty kick for a 10-point lead on the full time buzzer.
Porter said his side's effort had been immense, his first thoughts with Dooley and for the fullback's good recovery.
"It was one of the harder games I've played, I reckon," Porter said post-match.
"It was a physical game - physical from start to finish. They didn't go away - they started bashing us, we started bashing them.
"The boys all put in, everyone who played today put in."
He acknowledged the support of the Parkes and Forbes fans, who turned out in huge numbers.
On the back of a massive day, with the contest fiery at times, Porter was pleased his squad had stayed focused.
"If something went wrong, we didn't hang our head, we just went to the next job and that's what we said before the game: if something happens, next job," he said.
The win solidifies not only Parkes' record for the long weekend derby but their determination to stay unbeaten at Pioneer Oval this season.
"We're gonna make it hard for anyone to try and beat us on our home turf, we're not gonna be easy to beat at home that's for sure," Porter said.
Porter was heading to the sheds to check on a couple of other injuries: prop Joe Duffy missed much of the second half due to a shoulder injury and winger Malakai Folau took a head knock and sat out the end stages.
"I'd say we'll be busted up, we're happy the bye's here to rest up," he said.
Forbes co-captain coach Mitch Andrews could only rue that Parkes had been better on the day - never missing an opportunity while there were a couple of crucial moments for the Magpies.
Tom Toohey was denied a second try in the second half due to a contentious knock-on while Fox's tackle was initially ruled fair before officials came together.
"There was a couple of crucial calls that didn't go our way and whether we think we were deserving of them or not doesn't really matter now," Andrews said.
"Just at crucial times when we were attacking and calls didn't go our way we let them off the hook - and when you play Parkes, especially on the long weekend, you can't let them off the hook like that.
"You've got to make them pay because when they get their turn down the other end they certainly make you pay.
"That's probably the difference in the end."
His co-captain coach Nick Greenhalgh agreed there were times the match could have gone either way.
Both sides are now looking forward to a bye to rest up before competition resumes with a crossover match, Parkes to meet Group 10's Bathurst St Pat's and Forbes to meet the Panthers.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
