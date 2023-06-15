Finishing fast down the outside, Goulburn galloper Cartography swept past more fancied rivals to win the 1400 metres Coradgery Cup on Saturday at Parkes.
The favourites Epaullo Creed and Neidr Dawn looked set to fight out the finish until the Greg Stephens trained $21 outsider Cartograthy ridden by Nick Heywood emerged on the scene to win by a half head from Argyll Gardens (Anaelle Gangotena, $5.50) with a half length to third placed Neidr Dawn (Will Stanley, $3.50 favourite).
Locals among the very big crowd cheered home the Sharon Jeffries, Parkes trained Shotgun Sophie in the opening event, the 800 metres Railway Hotel Maiden Plate.
Jumping from the outside barrier, Shotgun Sophie (Andrew Banks, $13) raced outside the leader before edging past Shaala Magic (Kayla Nisbet,$3.60) to prevail by a half head with Sing And Dance (Jayden Barrie, $3.50 favourite) a handy third.
First up for Dubbo trainer Brett Robb after racing in Victoria, Writtenbyalady proved costly to bookmakers when winning the 1200 metres Agriwest Maiden Handicap.
Carrying several big bets, Writtenbyalady (Jake Barrett, $2.60 to $1.70 fav.) raced in second place to the home turn then shot away to win by four lengths from Vivalicious (Hollie Hull, $15) and the leader Asteria Star (Richard Bensley, $26).
Northern Conqueror and Jin Chi Phantom led for home in the 1200 metres McPherson Parts & Services Benchmark 50 Handicap before the Doug Gorrel, Canberra trained Sestina (Anaelle Gangotena, $2.60 fav.) took control to win convincingly from Magic Stratagems (Coriah Keating, $21) and Japingka (James Rogers, $1).
A last start winner at Moree Picnics, the Natalie Pearce, Dubbo trained Leviticon (Wendy Peel, $11) made it successive wins when it ran down Love Rat (Jayden Barrie, $4.20 ) in the final stages to score by a neck with Cuevas (Andrew Banks,$8) third in the 1000 metres Telescope Tyres & Hankook Tyres Class 1 Handicap.
Walgett Cup meeting on Saturday and Bligh Picnics at Mudgee also on Saturday while the Coonamble Cannonball TAB meeting is on Sunday.
