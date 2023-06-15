Parkes Champion-Post
Cartography and jockey Nick Heywood win Parkes Picnic Races Coradgery Cup

By Colin Hodges
Parkes' 2023 Coradgery Cup winner Cartography and jockey Nick Heywood on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes' 2023 Coradgery Cup winner Cartography and jockey Nick Heywood on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Finishing fast down the outside, Goulburn galloper Cartography swept past more fancied rivals to win the 1400 metres Coradgery Cup on Saturday at Parkes.

