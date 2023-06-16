After losing the 2022 Caldwell Cup final in the dying moments of the game the Central West Blue Bulls travelled to Tamworth over the weekend for the 2023 Country Championships with unfinished business on their minds.
What transpired couldn't have worked out better.
The central west rugby union side completely dominated a one sided final against Central Coast, avenging their 2022 final defeat at the hands of the same side.
Under the guidance of new mentor, Andrew Corcoran of Boorowa, the Bulls reached the Caldwell Cup final after recording wins over Mid North Coast (47-14) and Far North Coast (34-18).
At the same time Central Coast cruised into the decider with wins over Central North (18-0) and Illawarriors (33-12).
"A smart man would quit now, but they're a good bunch of guys and I'm definitely keen to have another go," Corcoran joked after the win.
"It was pretty cool for a second division coach to do the job for central west."
The win, he said, came off the back of his side's defence.
"We dominated off the back of the defensive effort. Everyone did their role. We had trust in the players that they could do the job and they did it," Corcoran said.
"It all came down to the leadership of Peter Fitzsimmons and the other key players.
"I just had to help them keep focused and not put too much pressure on themselves and they did the job.
"They're pretty inspirational blokes to coach, he said making special mention of Orange City's Logan Buckley.
"He probably should be going to the Shute Shield," he said of the City second-rower.
Cowra's Noah Ryan and Damien Michael, Charlie French of Forbes, Mahe Fangupo of Parkes and Will Wenerbom of Young were among the starting line-up in the eight try 52-5 championship final romp for the Bulls.
The remainder of the squad consisted of Blake Tidswell of Cowra; Peter Fitzsimmons, Matt Trapp, Adam Plummer, Brad Glasson and Joel Harper of Bathurst Bulldogs; Josh Tremain, Fletcher Rose and Logan Buckley from Orange City; Charlie Brown of Harden; Tim Beach, Jake Styles, Will Michell, Calub Cook of Dubbo Kangaroos; Cam Stanley of Cootamundra; Dan Jackson and Josh Bass of Orange Emus and; Will Munday from the Young Yabbies.
Central West 52 - Brad Glasson (2), Fletcher Rose, Harry Cummins, Adam Plumber (2), penalty try, Josh Tremain tries. Noah Ryan (1), Will Wennerbom (4) conversions. Central Coast 5 - Blake Irwin try,
The Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club was very well represented at the country championships in other grades with nine players, including three women.
