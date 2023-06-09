Parkes Champion-Post
Forbes steals the show in veterans competition

By Barry Shine
June 9 2023 - 11:30am
Forbes veteran golfers 'stole the show' during last Thursday's twin-towns challenge played in Parkes winning the shield, parading the most players and taking line honours.

