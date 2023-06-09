Forbes steals the show in veterans competition

Forbes veteran golfers 'stole the show' during last Thursday's twin-towns challenge played in Parkes winning the shield, parading the most players and taking line honours.
Forbes' Greg Webb who is in a purple patch of form winning with 41 points from Parkes' John Fowler runner-up with 38 on a count-back from Jeff Haley, another from Forbes.
Encouragement award went to Robert Staples while nearest the pin winners were Greg Webb (F), Steve Uphill (F) and Tom Delmenico (P). In the shield Forbes with 18 players scored 221 points from their best six scores to Parkes' (17 reps) 208.
Ball sweep to 34 points. 38 Jeff Haley (F), 36 Stuart French (F), 35 Alf Davies (F), Todd Callaghan (F), 34 Steve Uphill (F), Robert Lea (P), Tom Delmenico (P), Tony Hendry (P), Ian Hendry (P), Nym Dziuba (P).
Keeping it in the Forbes vein Todd Callaghan was introduced playing his first vets game while 'always there' Geoff Drane was an apology off on the sick list.
Thursday's play will be in Forbes, 9.30am noms for a 10am shot gun start prior to the following week when Parkes will host the Lachlan Valley Association monthly competition.
