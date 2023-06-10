With a captain who's just marked his 250th senior game and another teammate clocking-up his 100th game, the Parkes Boars first grade side have the best men for the job in Ben Ryan and Mackenzie Green leading them into battle.
Such was the case when they met the Dubbo Rhinos at home at Spicer on Saturday.
The Boars started the attack early and hammered the line only to be denied with the ball held-up.
Thirty minutes into the first half there was still no score but both sides were given a penalty each within minutes and taking three points.
The attack was brutal from both Parkes and Dubbo, and the defence unbroken. At half time the score remained 3-all.
But a refreshed Boars came out firing in the second half and were the first to put points on the board when Luke Bevan crossed for a try. Conversion hit the posts. Boars 8 to Rhinos' 3.
Ben Ryan took a mighty run down through the centre of the field 30m through the Rhinos defence to take the ball within five metres of the line. The ball swung wide to Will Bevan on the wing who crossed for Parkes. Boars 13, Rhinos 3.
Boars strike again this time with George Taylor planting the ball under the posts. Luke Bevan converted, Boars 20, Rhinos 3.
Dubbo crossed on the wing but a try-saving tackle by Callum Reed saw a dropped ball. But off the back of a penalty scrum 10m out Rhinos found the line and scored. Boars 20, Rhinos 10.
Reagan Werrett crossed the line after a short game stoppage for injury, taking the score Boars 25, Rhinos 10.
By this stage both sides were starting to blow hard, the match continued at a frantic pace. Eight minutes from time Rhinos crossed and converted to be within eight points of the Boars. Boars 25, Rhinos 17.
Parkes made the most of a penalty for off-side play on the 22m. Luke Bevan effortlessly kicked a penalty. Boars 28, Rhinos 17. But the Rhinos weren't done. In extra time a try under the posts and a conversion took the final score to Boars 28 and Rhinos 24.
Mackenzie Green in his 100th senior club game, Will Smith and Mitch Westcott were among the best. Ben Ryan led from the front and came off with nothing left in a crucial win for the Boars.
Parkes have two weeks off now as the teams take a well deserved time-out to rest, recover and reset. On June 24 we travel to Bathurst to meet the students in round 10.
This was always going to be a tussle as both sides fought to stay in touch with the competition leaders.
Boars forward pack led by Kelevi Ralulu, Simon Oliver and Mick Riley kept the Dubbo attack under control.
Zack Baylis made several strong breaks but was stopped short of the line. Mick Murphy was tenacious around the ruck linking with Reegan Werrett to interfere with Dubbo plays.
Captain Mick Watt was everywhere and ran his team from the fullback position.
First score of the game was 20 minutes into the half. Mitch Hutchings took the ball from the back of the scrum and barged through the defence next to the posts. He converted his own. Parkes 7, Dubbo 0.
Half time and both teams were blowing hard on a very warm afternoon. Jackson Hays gave Parkes another five points, putting the ball down beside the posts. Mitch Hutchings converted. Parkes 14, Dubbo 0
As the clock ticked Dubbo found the smallest gap in the Parkes defence and crossed for five points but the conversion was missed. Parkes 14, Rhinos 5.
On the final whistle Parkes had the match.
The match started at a frantic pace when Wellington got an intercept and crossed the line, but a wonderful try-saving tackle from Maely Macgregor forced a dropped ball. No score.
Parkes responded in kind with a flying run from Teagan Smede to put the ball in Maely's hands. She was tackled on the line and forced out, the ball dropped.
10 minutes to go in the half Parkes set up an all-team push, Kimeaka Birmingham scored and converted her own. Parkes 7, Wellington 0
Kate Marchinton stole a loose pass from Wellington and passed to Lucy Turner who flicked it through Sunshine Packer and Jasmine Kew to a flying Kimeaka Birmingham. Kimeaka headed in-field and scored under the posts. then converted her own. At half time Parkes was 14, Wellington 0.
On return both teams were keen. Several handling errors and off-side play marred the first five minutes. Nat Caruana, Claire Amor and Tiranë Harman dominated the Wellington play.
Shana Nick made a ground-shaking tackle on a Wellington forward causing a loose ball which was swept up by Karsyn Blanco. Through four sets of hands, the ball ended with Maely Macgregor on the fly. She crossed next to the posts. Teagan Smede converted. Parkes 21, Wellington 0,
With an injury to Wellington number 19 the game was stopped and the Boars girls won the match.
First points of the match with nine minutes remaining on the scoreboard in the first half went to Sony Macgregor under the posts, and then beautifully converted by Ewan Moody. P7 D 0.
Parkes forwards Darcy Summerhayes, Kyan Rathbone and Riley Duncan kept the Dubbo attack under control.
At half time the score remained at 7-0.
First points in the second half went to Dubbo to equal the score.
For 11 minutes the ball travelled up and down the field, both teams struggling to make the most of possession. Dubbo found the line and converted to take them into the lead. Parkes 7 Dubbo 12.
The Boars responded immediately with a try to Aiden Rainer. Parkes 12, Dubbo 12.
Dubbo sank a penalty goal to take back the lead, 15 to12.
Parkes mounted a strong attack on the line, but the Dubbo defence held out five phases of attack until the Boars spread the ball wide to Sonny Mcgregor on the wing who flew through the stretched defence to score. Parkes 17, Roos 15
With two minutes to go both teams were spent. Parkes takes the match.
Parkes, Canowindra and Cowra Barbarians played Kangaroos Red in the 14's clash at Spicer Oval.
First try of the match went to Boars' Oscar Munday after a controlled all-team play down the field. Zac Guy converted. Parkes 7, Dubbo 0.
Roos hit back with a breakaway try but the conversion was missed. Parkes 7, Dubbo 5.
With their heads-up Roos scored again but still the extras go begging. Parkes 7, Dubbo 10.
Riley Pizzi bursted down the wing to score wide. Parkes 12, Dubbo 10.
The centers worked hard and sent a long ball out to Pizzi who ran from the 22m to the 22m. Mid-tackle the ball is off-loaded to Dean Gleason on the wing. Dean put the ball down for another try for Parkes.
Dubbo scored on the back of a penalty scrum taking the points to Parkes 17, Dubbo 15.
The Roos were desperate for a try in the second half and managed to score within the first two minutes, backing up again with another, taking the score at the 10 minute mark to Roos 25, Boars 17.
Riley Pizzi scored again for the Boars on the wing with conversion by Zac Guy. Boars 24, Roos 25.
Another try to Pizzi, this time under the posts after an all-team effort to get the ball down to the five metre line. Conversion by Zac Guy. Parkes 31, Roos 25.
The young Boars picked up their work rate. Josie Folau worked hard all game with strong tackles and well placed runs. Callum Rathbone who was dominant in the centers this match, is making impacts in the game.
Dubbo found the line again to bring the score to Dubbo 30, Parkes 31.
With just minutes to go, the crowd gets behind the players. Boars attacked the line, this time Dean Gleason, after a great pass from Riley Pizzi, crossed the line right on the wings. Parkes 36, Roos 30.
That's the match. The team and crowd showed their appreciation for a win over the reining champions.
