Saturday was a great day to host the June Monthly Medal, albeit a bit windy for the morning golfers.
A starting field of 82 contested the Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters event with the daily sponsor being SafeTasks QRS Group and we thank them for their continued support of golf in Parkes.
In A Grade the monthly medal 'podium boy' was again front and centre with Michael Dumesny firing a very handy 76 off the stick to take out the scratch event, but only after surviving a countback from Jack Elliott, who was also striking the ball well on Saturday.
Others in contention were Blake Parker on 77 and Ben Howard and Wayne Parker 1 stroke further back.
In the nett event Ben Howard led the field in with his 69 too good for runners up Blake Parker and Jake Thompson both on 70.
Wayne Parker was again trying to get into the trophy hunt 1 stroke further back with the unlucky Robert Rae.
In B grade Torin Hando stepped up to take out the B grade scratch with his 81 off the stick a whopping 5 clear to Mick Smith and Troy Thomson who were chasing hard but found the task too much on the day.
In the nett Tori was once again way too good with his 66 6 six clear of chasers Robert Lea and Robert Norman.
In C grade Nathan Johnston, having a hit for the first time in a while, powered to the finish with an 85 off the stick 2 in front of 'the former IGA man', Peter Boschman, firing well and a further 2 strokes back to Col Breaden.
In the nett, Nathan hit the best score in the competition with his 64 just beating home Jordan McGougall by a stroke and Shaun Bateson a further stroke back.
This month the competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Michael Dumesny with 26 putts, which again proved the winners of the day are always prominent in the putting count.
The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was taken out by Peter Boschman, who'll no doubt remind his playing partners about the only trophy winner on the day.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Rob Lea at 269cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ben Howard at 98cm and the 18th by Wyne Parker at 44cm.
The lucrative 11th hole was won by Ben Howard at 98cm this week.
Ball winners were Jordan McDougall 65, Shaun Bateson 66, Col Breaden 69, Jake Thompson, Rob Staples, Blake Parker, Rod Kiley 70. Phill Smith, Wayne Parker, Matt Knighton, Rob Rea 71.
In the Captain versus President this week David's team finally got at least back to square on the day with both teams recording a 175 total.
This coming Saturday is the 18 Hole Medley Par Event Sponsored by Col Fletcher Ford and Kia and the Cooke Cup in Conjunction, third and Final Round Frank Donnelly Trophy.
