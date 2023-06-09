It's been described as the 'State of Origin' of bush footy when Parkes and Forbes meet.
It's the annual long weekend Parkes and Forbes derby at Pioneer Oval in what always brings a lively atmosphere and plenty of action on the field.
Pioneer has become quite the fortress for the Spacemen this season with the side undefeated at home so far and Parkes winning the last two long weekend derbies.
"We always said at the start of the season we don't want anyone to beat us at home," captain-coach Chad Porter said.
"It's going to plan so far.
"And we always want to beat Forbes."
Last Sunday's loss to Dubbo Macquarie was a match Porter would much rather forget but they'll be putting that behind them this weekend and looking ahead.
"It was terrible, we didn't play to our potential," he said.
"We had some out with injuries, two pulled out just before the game.
"We've been doing real good [this season] - other than last week. We need to turn it around and get back to what we were doing.
"We need to get this win so we keep in touch with the Dubbo CYMS, they're ahead of us (on the ladder) and we don't want to fall away from them."
There's no one in particular in the Magpies outfit Porter says they'll be keeping a close eye-on on Sunday, they aim to keep the focus on themselves.
"We're not really worried about them, we need to worry about us," he said.
After all form tends to go out the window during a derby.
"It's always very physical, we bash each other around," Porter said.
"And there's a massive crowd, there always is with people here for the races and the long weekend.
"The goal is to play to our strengths... We want the forwards to lay a platform for us for the backs to come through.
"It should be a good contest in the middle."
Forbes Magpies co-captain coach Mitch Andrews says his side has been watching Parkes' progress this season - that's just the nature of the rivalry.
"She's a good game and one we haven't come away with the chocolates for a few years," he said.
"(Parkes) is shaping up as a team to beat this year... we've been keeping a close eye on them. They look like a quality outfit."
But so are the Magpies. And just this week they've welcomed Pio Seci, who's played World Cup with Fiji and donned the Manly NRL jersey in 2022.
Signed in January, Seci arrived in Forbes last week and scored a double on his debut with the Magpies in Round 7.
"I'd hate to tackle the big man that's for sure, I'm lucky I'm running with him not against him," Andrews said.
He says his side will be "sharpening the sword" this week in preparation for the clash - they're smarting after CYMS scored to win in the final 90 seconds of a grand final rematch at Spooner Oval last weekend.
It's left them more determined than ever to put in a solid 80 minutes against the Spacemen this weekend.
All four grades will be in action on Sunday with the day starting from about 10.30am, first with league tag, followed by the 18s, reserves and first grade.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
