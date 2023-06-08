Parkes Champion-Post
Smashing victories for Parkes Marist juniors as they build on their skills

By Contributed
June 9 2023 - 8:46am
Junior league tag player Priya Kinsela in action during a home game in May. Picture by Jenny Kingham
It was a home game on Saturday, June 3 for Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League players. Parkes Blue took on the Canowindra Tigers while Parkes White played the Cabonne Roos.

