It was a home game on Saturday, June 3 for Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League players. Parkes Blue took on the Canowindra Tigers while Parkes White played the Cabonne Roos.
U10s White
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White played the Cabonne Roos at North Parkes Oval on Saturday. It was a much improved performance from the boys.
Both sides were very evenly matched, and it was a close contest. Big Isaac Tillman ploughed through the opposition to score and was a handful every time he ran the ball.
Rhys Hetherington tackled all game and was well supported by Jackson Ross who ran and defended strongly. Bill O'Bryan saved four tries with some great efforts at fullback.
Mathew Usher also had a good game with the ball in hand, as did the reliable Koan Parker Lea.
We have a general bye this weekend before a trip to Red Bend the following week.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue came away with a win against Canowindra 28-20.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White gave a remarkable performance on Saturday, defeating Cabonne 36 - 8 at North Parkes Oval.
Parkes put plenty of points on the score board and proved too strong for the duration of the game. Throughout the 40 minutes Parkes continued to spread the ball, tag consistently and find many gaps in Cabonne's defence.
Poppy Lawryk, Maya Roffe and Shelby Skerman demonstrated great skills and improve each week.
Tries: Charli Milne (7), Eva Mulligan (1) and Emily Wild (1).
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White were lucky in their win against Cabonne on Saturday, with the defence on our line saving us once again. The boys continue to improve each week, showing that the more they train and play together, the more confident they become as a team.
Hopefully, with time and fewer lost opportunities in scoring points, we will have a final 10 minutes of a game that is a little more relaxing to watch from the sidelines. Coach Benny Smith is always proud of the boys' efforts.
This week a special mention goes to Harvey O'Keefe, Henry Heraghty, and Harry Oram for their improvement on the field, and also to Flynn Oram for his strong runs. Billy White and Hamish Newham played full minutes of the game and didn't disappoint.
Fulltime score Parkes 16 - Cabonne 12. Tries Rhyley Moore (2) Hamish Newham (1). Goals Jaxon Clarke (1) Billy White (1).
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue had a tough game against the Canowindra Tigers, going down 30 - 16, with Canowindra scoring 4 long range tries to secure the victory.
The Blues got off to a good start sticking to their game plan and it paid the rewards with Tyson G crossing the line with some elusive footwork to follow up on a good backline movement, Hudson M was successful with the conversion.
Canowindra were quick to hit back with a try of their own, and the game continued in an arm wrestle led by some big runs from Brax N, Bradley L and Heath M, unfortunately a few defensive lapses on the edge allowed the tigers to cross the line twice late in the first half, in a last ditch effort as the half time buzzer went the blues were unlucky not to get their second try, as some scrambling defence stopped the play just before the try line.
After a couple of forced changes at half time the blues continued to pressure the tigers defence, with Bradley L unlucky not to get a try with the ball coming lose over the line when supporting a line break from Jack R. Canowindra capitalised on the mistake and went 80 meters to score a try in the next set.
Parkes managed to stay in the game with an intercept try to Jamison L, however another long range try to the tigers put the result out of reach, yet not to be deterred Hudson M raced 40 meters to score after receiving a well timed short ball from Jack R and Brax N adding the two points.
In another game were all players showing good signs of improvement, the Blues were best served by Hudson M, Jack R and Jamison L, with good support from Taj H, Jacob G, Noah H, Jack J and Ethan L.
U14LT White
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White took on Cabonne on Saturday, and although they didn't seem to play as well as their previous weeks have shown, they were still lucky enough to manage a win. Their defence held Cabonne out on a number of occasions, however, we failed to execute several of the plays which lead to not a lot of points on the board, as per previous weeks.
Coach Bobbie Fliedner however was still pleased with the girls' efforts and is always proud of their teamwork and encouragement, on and off the field.
Fulltime score Parkes 24 - Cabonne 4. Tries - Piper White, Daisy Rice, Evie Barnes, Ruby Heraghty. Goals - Piper White and Hannah Terry.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue played Canowindra on Saturday and came away with the win.
Parkes kicked off first and straight away put pressure on Canowindra which resulted in a loss ball. Within 5 minutes of play, Leni Constable found a break in the line and scored. The conversion was successful by Alyra Williams.
Positive talk from the girls on the field encouraged them to push together as a team keeping Canowindra out. Kiarah Petrie, Miley Nash and Lillian Gosper were all fantastic in defence, tagging Canowindra as they came their way.
Close to the try line, Leni scooped up the ball from dummy half and was over for her second try of the game. Conversion was unsuccessful taking the score to 10-0.
Malia Morrison and Leni made many breaks throughout the day with their speed and great foot work. The team put a lot of effort and worked hard into keeping the play down their end of the field. Malia was next to score running through Canowindra's defence. The conversion was unsuccessful, taking the score to 14-0 with a minute until half time.
After the break, the girls came out strong and confident. A fantastic intercept from Emma Hando running 90 metres and scoring under the post to take the score to 18-0.
With 17 minutes to go, Leni came out from nowhere, dodging four defenders than offloads to Malia who scores her second try of the game. The conversion was successful by Alyra.
Soon after, Leni was through another gap and gets her third try of the game with the conversion successful by Alyra. Final score 30-4.
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White played another great day of footy at Pioneer Oval when Parkes took on Cabonne.
A short kick off saw Cabonne score within the first couple of minutes of the game. We hit back with a strong solid run by Riley P to score under the posts.
Lots of great goal kicking by Hayden.
More points followed by an individual performance by Kaleb to score 2 tries.
A powerful run by Leo paid off with him scoring under the posts as well.
Good defensive pressure saw Cabonne make a mistake and we took advantage and Hayden scooted from dummy half to cross the line again for Parkes.
All the boys worked as a team and tackled well on the day to come away with the win 56-22.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White had a strong 36-18 win over a very competitive Cabonne.
Once again, we were quick to post points and raced to a 12-nil lead after 5 minutes. Some lazy efforts with the ball gave Cabonne opportunities to put us under some pressure, and their simple but effective style of running hard and looking for a quick play the ball really made us work in defence. A sin bin to 2nd rower Tomas Scally gave Cabonne the space they needed to post points and at half time, the score was 18-6 to the Spacemen.
The second half saw some great passages of play from both sides, with the Spacemen always in control, but unable to put the spirited Cabonne boys away. A very nice set play demonstrated the potential this team has when they are focused, and the tries scored were off the back of some discipline in attack. When we are sticking to our formations, we look very dangerous, but our defence is still not at the same level.
Thomas "McLovin" Corcoran was denied a try with everything but the ball going over the sideline. Dallas Galvin face planted on the way to the try line, with the sympathetic coach wetting himself laughing at the mud and grass stuck in his teeth.
Strong games again from our second rowers Ryan Cox and Tomas Scally, who ran some great lines off Triston Ross and Jack Milne. Props Joel Macgregor and Slade Moore were very busy through the middle, with Sonny Macgregor and Riley Cronin putting in some great efforts out in the centres. Lachlan Thomas had his best game of the season at half back, and his versatility gives us the chance to rotate players into different positions and still keep our attacking potency.
A general bye this week before a couple of huge games against the benchmark side, Red Bend, and Forbes the following week.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White had a bye.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League would like to thank their sponsors and a massive thank you to all the volunteers for their help on Saturday at our home game last weekend.
There is a general bye this weekend. Enjoy the long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.