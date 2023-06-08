Parkes Champion-Post
Glimpse of bypass western entry into Parkes through draft masterplan

By Newsroom
Updated June 9 2023 - 8:46am, first published 6:30am
Parkes' western entry off the proposed new Newell Highway bypass, which includes a new roundabout. Picture is a screengrab from Transport for NSW video of the project.
Parkes Shire residents have had the opportunity to gain a glimpse of what our Western Entry off the Parkes Bypass will look like following the exhibition of its masterplan.

