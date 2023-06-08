Glimpse of bypass western entry into Parkes through draft masterplan

Parkes Shire residents have had the opportunity to gain a glimpse of what our Western Entry off the Parkes Bypass will look like following the exhibition of its masterplan.
Parkes Shire Council received grant funding through the NSW Government Resources for Regions Program to complete a Western Entry Masterplan, business case and cost analysis to identify how it is best suited to create an inviting, vibrant and memorable town entry from the proposed new Newell Highway Bypass.
The Western Entry Masterplan will explore the merits of land-use changes along the road corridor as well as opportunities for improvement to the entry experience, including:
Council prepared the Parkes Western Entry Issues Paper in 2021, a critical first step in the Master Planning process it said.
"The Masterplan utilises the input from the Issues Paper and responds to the broader vision identified with the Parkes Shire Community Strategic Plan," council said.
The draft Masterplan specifically includes:
Council decided to place the draft Western Entry Masterplan on public exhibition following its ordinary meeting on April 18.
The draft masterplan has been developed in consultation with internal and external stakeholders, as well as the 2021 Parkes Western Entry Issues Paper.
