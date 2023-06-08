Here are the sports results from June 3-4 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 7: Orana Spurs 5 def Parkes Cobras 0
Round 7
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Dubbo Macquarie Raidettes 42 def Parkes Spacecats 6
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen 46 def Dubbo Macquarie Raiders 14
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Dubbo Macquarie Raiders 36 def Parkes Spacemen 24
Round 7
First grade:
League tag:
Round 8
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 28 def Dubbo Rhinos 24
Second grade: Parkes Boars 14 def Dubbo Rhinos 5
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women 21 def Wellington Redbacks 0
Under 16s: Parkes Boars 17 def Dubbo Juniors 15
Under 14s: Parkes Boars 36 def Dubbo Juniors 30
Under 12s: Dubbo Juniors 28 def Parkes Boars 17
Round 6 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 7.13.55 def Orange Tigers 4.3.27
Round 5 Women: Parkes United 3 def Bathurst City 2
Round 5 Men: Parkes United 1 draw with Bathurst St Pat's 1
