Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sports results from June 3-4 for Parkes teams and Central West

By Newsroom
June 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Trundle Boomers geared up for their round 7 match against Oberon on June 3 - their only Saturday home game of the season and harnessed it with a beautiful victory. Picture from Trundle Boomers Facebook page
The Trundle Boomers geared up for their round 7 match against Oberon on June 3 - their only Saturday home game of the season and harnessed it with a beautiful victory. Picture from Trundle Boomers Facebook page

Here are the sports results from June 3-4 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.