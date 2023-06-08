Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Picnic Races known as the 'back to Parkes weekend, takes place Saturday

June 8 2023 - 3:58pm
The 2022 Parkes Picnic Races Fashions on the Field winners were Stylish Man Baden Wakefield, Elegant Lady Ashleigh Smith, Millinery Deb Parish and Best Dressed Couple Ian and Carmel Hatherley. Picture by Jenny Kingham
The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races Committee is gearing up for another iconic event this Saturday, June 10 in what they hope will attract a record crowd.

