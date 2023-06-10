And here we go into winter, and the beginning of June - Latin meaning "young".
As a few of us are celebrating June birthdays, the numbers may be accumulating, but we're still all young-at-heart and rarely act our ages! Bouquets to Kay upon entering a new decade!
Thanks always to the post-adolescents at Ground Control; they do a grand job, considering they're just apprentices!
The youngest bowler on the green on Tuesday managed to wrangle her way into a winning triples team. Carol Reed, along with spring-in-her-step Maureen Miller and ageless Heather Harvey, won an equal number of ends on Rink 10, the only difference being a couple of 4's and several 2's placed them ahead of impressionable newbie Lil Thompson, just-in-her-prime Kay Craft and diva Brenda Davies. Welcome to real bowls, Lil!
On Rink 9, Betsy Johnstone had to keep the youthful exuberance of Kim Evans in check as they played their way to a narrow win over developing-forehand-master Lea Orr and Elaine Miller, another member of the rising generation, who seemed to need telephone counselling from time to time!
No therapists needed on Rink 11 as several prospective state pennants players lined up to show how its done! The rising generation of Valmai Westcott/Merilyn Rodgers/Liz Byrne were no match for the always-forward-looking Team Iffland - Lynn Ryan/Jan McPhee/Marja Iffland.
The Pennants Teams are now listed on the board. With the addition of several Forbes players, we have entered a Grade 4 team as well as Grade 3.
The greens will be full on Saturday, June 17 when our Mixed Pairs Gala Day is held. Good work, M M!
The Ladies Bowls AGM will be held after bowls on July 11. All members are encouraged to consider nominating for positions on the committee.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, June 13, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am with play to begin at 10am. All newcomers and visitors welcome!
Social Milk N Mats: L Orr.
- Lea Orr
On Wednesday, May 31 we had social bowls. Winners were Greg Howlett, Pat Cooney and Jan Griffith winning 12+4.
Runners-up were Clive Stibbard, Wally Grant and Jeff Jacquier winning 12+2. Marble 17 came out and the Margins were 2, 2, 3 and 4. The Jackpot this week is $120.
On Saturday, June 3 we had social bowls. Gene Rapp and Mick Dunn winning 15+6. Runners-up were Greg McDonald and Tony Bright winning 15+2. Third Place went to Jan Griffith and Ray Griffith winning 14+4.
Championships
In the Minor Pairs Final Marty Fitzpatrick and John Corcoran defeated Wally Grant and Alan Curteis. Congratulations to Marty and John on being the Minor Pairs Champions for 2022/23.
In the Club Triples John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague defeated Wally Grant, Wal Austin and Alan Curteis. John, Shane and Sam now take on Marty Fitzpatrick, Mick Furney and Tony Bright in the Final at 1pm on Sunday, June 25. Good Luck to all players.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, June 10 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm and everyone is welcome.
In the club on Friday, June 9 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($100), joker draw ($2900) and the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm.
The club will be closed on Monday, June 12.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Thursday social bowls
Twenty-six bowlers enjoyed 5 games of pairs and a triples game last Thursday.
Darryl McKellar skipped for his visitors from the Central Coast, Tom and Margaret Kelly, in the triples game against Bruce Deland, the jet-setting Bob Freeman and Gary (bad-jokes) McPhee. Darryl and his visitors were too strong for team McPhee, recording a good win by 14 shots, final score being 25 shots to 11.
The red bowls combination of Rob Tinker and Greg Townsend eventually prevailed by 17 shots to 12 over the veterans Ray Jones and Rob Irving. This was a very close game as the scores were level after the 11th,16th and 18th ends. Rob and Greg played very well over the final 3 ends, scoring 5 shots to win the game by that margin.
Mighty Mal Porter teamed up with Tony Riordan against John Corcoran and Ian Simpson in a very one-sided game. Mal and Tony blitzed John and Ian early, to lead by 12 shots after just 3 ends, a start from which Corky and Simmo never recovered. The poise, accuracy and consistency of Mighty Mal, was ably supported by Tony and resulted in a comprehensive win, by a lot!
On the adjacent rink, the same result was played out as big Jim Blake and Col Mudie won by a similar margin against the hapless and often clue-less John Ward and Marty Tighe. In a mis-match of a game, big Jim played out of skin, giving a wicks-lesson to the wick-less Ward, with the orange and yellow bowls of Mudie and Blake providing a lesson in weight and control to John and Marty.
In the third blowout of a game on the day, Al Affleck and Col Miller led by 10 shots after 11 ends against John Niddrie and Warren Bevan. Al and Col didn't ease off in the second half of the game, extending the margin to the finish and winning comfortably, with the game finishing just as John and Warren approached double figures!
The closest game of the day resulted in a 1 shot win to Ron Hornery and Chris Harrison against George Bradley and Geoff Leonard. There was a good duel of the bowling arms (aids) of Ron and George, supported by classy, and social, bowls from Chris and Geoff. Team Harrison scored 2 shots on the last end to win 18 shots to 17.
Saturday social bowls
Balmy warm autumn-type weather greeted 22 Bowlers on the 3rd day of Winter last Saturday. The cold water dispenser received a workout as the cloudless blue sky and warm conditions surprised a few of the cardigan wearers, and ensured the exposed limbs of the shorts and t-shirt wearers received a likely last dose of sunshine before spring.
The late finishing twilight game of Joe Davis skipping for Joanne Simpson against Col Mudie and Ian Simpson saw Team Mudie win by 1 shot. Joe and Joanne bowled very well in a high quality game, however Mudie was in a silent menacing mood all game, rarely permitting an end to be lost, as he and Ian bowled accurately, consistently drawing their bowls to the Jack. Joe and Joanne provided a late challenge, but ran out of ends, losing the game 16 shots to 17.
Ray Jones and Dave Reilly started strongly against Brenda Davies and Marty Tighe, racing to a 12 shot to 1 lead after just the 8th end. Ray was leading very well, setting up the heads for Dave to roll into with his new bowls. Brenda and Marty never gave up, with their efforts rewarded as the margin narrowed to just 1 shot on the 20th end. It was an exciting finish as Marty had the opportunity to draw or win the game with his last bowl, but didn't!. Dave picked up a shot with his last bowl as he and Ray enjoyed a nervous win, winning 17 shots to 15.
Col Woods and Mick Simpson combined well together to secure a good win by 10 shots against John Ward and Rob Tinker, after leading 15 shots to 7 at the halfway mark of their game. Each team then won 5 ends each of the remaining ends, but Col and Mick extended their lead to finish strongly, winning 23 shots to 13.
It was great to see Rob Ford back-up to play Bowls again, after playing last weekend, as he teamed up with his new mentor, Gary McPhee. Gary and Rob had a good tussle against another new Bowler, Rob Lacey and his Skipper, Tom Furey. Each of the newer Bowlers gained valuable tuition and guidance from Gary and Tom, with Rob also gaining an understanding of why no-one laughs at Gary's jokes! Rob and Tom were too consistent and had a good win after a close game, winning by 24 shots to 18.
Steve Turner skipped for Tony Riordan and Ron Hornery in the triples game against his arch-rival Guy Ellery, who was skipping for the leading Lead in the Club, Rob Irving, and Bob Freeman. It was a big week for the Turner name last week sadly, but our big rig Turner ensured the focus was on him and his Bowls as he, Tony and Ron bowled exceptionally well, scoring a big win by 15 shots.
The lucky rink jackpot has snuck up again, building up to a nice nest egg of $180 next Thursday. Also, the Bowling Club Members badge draw jackpot has climbed to $3700, and will be drawn after the meat and vouchers raffle, commencing at 7pm, this Friday.
- Marty Tighe
