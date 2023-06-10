Ray Jones and Dave Reilly started strongly against Brenda Davies and Marty Tighe, racing to a 12 shot to 1 lead after just the 8th end. Ray was leading very well, setting up the heads for Dave to roll into with his new bowls. Brenda and Marty never gave up, with their efforts rewarded as the margin narrowed to just 1 shot on the 20th end. It was an exciting finish as Marty had the opportunity to draw or win the game with his last bowl, but didn't!. Dave picked up a shot with his last bowl as he and Ray enjoyed a nervous win, winning 17 shots to 15.