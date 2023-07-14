Red Bend Catholic College hockey teams have claimed gold in two of their NSW Combined Catholic Colleges campaigns, with thrilling finals victories.
Red Bend's senior boys were down 1-0 until the dying stages of their grand final, despite being on the attack for the majority of the contest.
The breakthrough came when Isaac White got a pass away to Cody Kirk who slotted it into the goal, and with the momentum all Forbes' way Kirk netted another two in quick succession for victory.
State gold is a real coup for the College a thrill for coach Karen Umbers, who has worked with this squad through steady improvement to now three title wins.
The Open Boys are: Archie Daley, Tom Greenhill, Aidan Rayner, Jagger Gillingham, Sam Rayner, Cooper Toohey, Mitchell Arndell, Campbell Scally, Isaac White, Zanda Johnstone, Cody Kirk, Jack Rice, Jack Skinner, Spencer Draper, Mitchell Finn.
A flurry of goals in the final 10 minutes of the junior game gave Red Bend a 6-nil victory over Mackillop College Lake Macquarie in their grand final.
The sides were locked at nil-all for most of the match, before some brilliant work at the end saw Red Bend record a significant victory.
The Junior Boys are: Max Douglass, Milo Anderson, Harry Yelland, Knox Breen, Hayden Arndell, Dylan White, Henry Rice, Jett Johnstone, Sam Westcott, Baxter Brown, Mathew Skinner, Cooper Kelly.
Red Bend also took senior and junior girls teams to the State titles at Bathurst for the first time, with the senior girls defeated in a hard-fought semi-final.
With such success it's hardly surprising that College players were catching the eye of selectors.
In the lead up to the carnival students also trialled for the State side - with five students to now represent NSW: Cody Kirk and Zanda Johnstone in the open boys; Chloe Carty in open girls; Archie Daley and Jett Johnstone in 16 years boys.
It's been a huge few weeks of representative sport for the College, sport coordinator Pat Rudd said, with individual achievements in rugby league and soccer as well.
In football (soccer) Abbey Nolan-Hodges earned a place on the Southern CCC to compete at the State titles.
Southern Country incorporates Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, and Canberra / Goulburn and Abbey earned her place at the two-day carnival.
In rugby league Elizabeth McGregor and Georgie Coote have been selected in the NSW CCC side after success at the trials.
"They'll head off to Redcliffe for the Australian championships at the end of the term," Rudd said.
McGregor, Coote and Teagan Smede were all selected for Southern Country, which also covers Wollongong diocese in rugby league, with Mattiske heading to the trials with metro.
Joe Nicholson, Oakley Fliedner, Lachlan Rice and Jett Rudd represented Southern Country in the Boys 15s, with Jett gaining selection for the Country Boys development tour.
The College also fielded four in the Open boys Southern Country side - Malakai Folau, Dance Richards, Michael Coady and Charlie Mahon.
