Red Bend Catholic College hockey stars shine at school titles

By Newsroom
July 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Red Bend Catholic College hockey teams have claimed gold in two of their NSW Combined Catholic Colleges campaigns, with thrilling finals victories.

