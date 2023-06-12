"In fairy-tales, witches wear silly black hats and black cloaks. But this is not a fairy-tale."
It's Roald Dahl's classic, The Witches, and 40 students from years 7 right through to 12 at Red Bend Catholic College worked tirelessly to bring David Wood's adaptation to the stage.
Some 400 community members took in the show across two big nights at the college multipurpose hall, with students from St Laurence's and Forbes High School's support unit getting a special preview at the dress rehearsal.
The Witches tells the story of a boy and his grandmother, their discovery of a plot to turn England's children into mice ... and how they give the witches a taste of their own medicine.
College drama teacher Bella Christenson said everyone enjoyed revisiting the classic story, with lots of laughs through the show.
"We're seeing growing enthusiasm for and participation in school productions over the last few years, which is really exciting," she said.
Some 40 students were involved in this production across cast, crew and the live band, the team committing to rehearsals at lunchtimes, after school and on weekends from February to May to bring it all together.
Ms Christenson directed the production with Andrew Saar assistant director and crew manager, Simone Bailey-Hough musical director, and Tracie Axton wigs and props manager.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.