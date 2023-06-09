Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery and Barber pulled out all stops to celebrate its 13th birthday on May 28.
With part of the main street closed so locals and visitors could enjoy the party, there was a jumping castle, car and bike display, face painting and body art, reptile display, pyrography, markets, food vans and live entertainment.
The day also acted as a fundraiser for Lifeline.
Crowds flocked to the area despite the days growing cooler with winter now here.
Here's some of the fun we captured. Did we take your photo?
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
