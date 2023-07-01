Fifteen groups in the Parkes and Forbes shires have been granted funds thanks to the Northparkes Community Investment Program.
The program was first introduced in 2011, which runs twice a year donating $50,000 in each round - $40,000 is a contribution from Northparkes Mines and $10,000 is a contribution from Triple Flag Precious Metals.
Since its inception, over $1,010,000 has been invested in the two shires.
The successful applicants in Parkes for round one include: Parkes Junior Cricket Association, Peak Hill Leisure Arts & Craft Inc, Paint The Town REaD, Trundle Pastoral & Agricultural Society Inc, Central West Lachlan Landcare Inc, Trundle Bush Tucker Day Inc, Parkes East Public School - Marimba Troupe, Country Women's Association of NSW, Peak Hill P A & H Association Inc and Parkes Community Arts Inc.
Meanwhile in Forbes: Forbes Amateur Swimming Club, Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning, Forbes Toy Library, Forbes Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Association and Forbes District Soccer Club.
"The Community Investment Program has been operating for 12 years and is our ongoing commitment to support our community, and in tandem our organisation's vision of "a century of mining, together"," Northparkes Mines Managing Director Jianjun Tian said.
"As a residential mine we invest in meaningful partnerships to support our communities and people into the future. These ongoing contributions to Parkes and Forbes shires are fundamental to our success as a company."
During round one of the Community Investment Program for 2023, Northparkes received a range of excellent applications, with more than $600,000 of funding requested for many great projects in our communities.
"The final decision for allocating the funding is always challenging for our committee. I am thrilled to announce the recipients and celebrate the achievements as these programs are fulfilled and look forward to continuing this program in the years to come," Mr Tian said.
The Community Investment Program has an independent committee, made up of local community members of Parkes and Forbes to review the applications and allocate the available funding. This involves ensuring the applications meet the economic, social, environmental, cultural, recreational and educational needs of the local communities.
The second round of the 2023 Community Investment Program opens July 1, closing on October 31.
