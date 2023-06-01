Big events underway and on soon for Parkes golfers

Saturday was an individual medley stableford sponsored by Totally WorkWear and we are appreciative of their continued support of the PGC.
There were 72 golfers taking part on a very cold and windy day.
This round also served as the start of the Handiskins event for 2023 so was an important one in the calendar.
The individual winner this week was James Ward with a solid 39 points.
James is capable of launching some longer drives which came in handy into that WSW wind and allowed the extra distance downwind.
There were plenty of chasers with Mel Matthews holding out John Pearce and Frankie Cock on a countback with 38 points.
Next in was Anthony Riach who been hanging around the trophy table a bit of late and could be the one to watch in next Saturday's stroke event.
Unfortunately, the starters in Handiskins were a bit low due to the weather and existing course configuration but there are still four rounds remaining and it's not too late to join in.
Mel Matthews courtesy of her 39 point haul was the winner on the day but there were a few good scores with Frankie and Anthony and Jake Thompson 36 points all kicking their campaigns off well.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -the 2nd / 11th - Anthony Riach at 37cm, the 9th / 18th by Jake Thompson at 42cm, the 8th / 17th by Nym Dziuba at 114cm.
Ball winners were Frankie Cock, John Pearce 38, Anthony Riach 37, Jake Thompson, Greg Peterson, 36, Garry Paddison, Craig Dunn, Col Breaden, Ben Howard 35, Rick Glover 34.
In the Captain verse President once again, Cath was well in front when they called time this weekend - 181 vs 157.
David must soon get sick of getting beaten.
Next week is the 18 Hole Telescope Tyres June Monthly Medal Sponsored by SafeTasks QRS Group, and the ladies have the 3rd GOLFNSW Medal and Club Medal Sponsored by Central West Glass - make sure you're a starter in these big events.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.