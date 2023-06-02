Forbes just out of reach for Parkes veteran golfers

Steve Uphill had a downhill run over the back nine to score better then the front winning with 35 points in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played last Thursday on his home course, Forbes.
Runner-up was fellow club member Ralph Baker with 33 points where the pace of the greens had most guessing resulting in three putts quite common.
Jimmy Clyburn from Parkes was one finding them challenging to take home the encouragement award while Forbes having the advantage of choosing their best six scores from 19 reps took the twin-towns shield with 194 points to Parkes' 174.
Nearest the pins, 9th B grade Les Little (F), 18th A grade Joe Davies (P).
Ball sweep to 29 points. 32 Joe Fowler (P), Jeff Haley (F), Tony Cogswell (F), 31 Greg Webb (F), Peter Schofield (F), Barry Parker (F), 30 Nym Dziuba (P), Kim Herbert (F), Alf Davies (F), Les Little (F), 29 (amongst the following on count-back) Ian Hendry (P), Peter Bristoll (P), Ken Sanderson (F), Ross Williams (F), Alex MacKinnon (F), Peter Cowhan (F), Barry Shine (F),
Golf on Thursday will be in Parkes, noms from 9am to tee off when called.
- - - -
A joke from The Highway Evangelist - WARNING - A local priest and a paster stood by the side of a road holding a sign that said, "The end is near! Turn yourself around now, before it is too late." They held up the sign as a car approached.
'Leave us alone, you religious nuts," yelled the driver as he sped by. A moment later from around the curve they heard a big splash.
"Do you think," ventured the priest, "We should put up a sign that says 'bridge down' instead."
