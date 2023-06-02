Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forbes takes the twin-towns shield with 194 to Parkes' 174 in veterans golf

June 2 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes just out of reach for Parkes veteran golfers
Forbes just out of reach for Parkes veteran golfers

Steve Uphill had a downhill run over the back nine to score better then the front winning with 35 points in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played last Thursday on his home course, Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.