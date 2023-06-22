Nearly 4000 railway sleepers weighing more than 1000 tonnes have been delivered to Daroobalgie to build a new crossing loop as part of the Inland Rail project.
"The crossing loop at Daroobalgie features 2.2km of new track built to the eastern side of the existing track and will include the replacement and extension of culverts to mitigate flooding on neighbouring land," Melvyn Maylin, Inland Rail Director Program Delivery, Albury to Parkes, said.
"The crossing loop will allow trains in opposite directions to safely pass each other."
The concrete sleepers were trucked in from Bomen, NSW and took five days to unload using plant machinery.
The sleepers, made of high-density fibre-reinforced concrete and weighing 285kg each, will lay over 2.2 kilometres of track, along with over 277 tonnes of rail delivered last month.
The Stockinbingal to Parkes project area spans from just north of the rail junction in Stockinbingal to south of Goobang Junction, with construction expected to begin in late 2023.
The enhancements will allow double-stacked freight trains to use the corridor.
Other works in our area include increasing vertical clearance on the Lachlan River Rail Bridge and Wyndham Avenue Road Bridge in Forbes, modifying Forbes Railway Station, and enhancing several existing crossings, structures, and utilities.
"The Stockinbingal to Parkes project is now in the procurement and detailed design stages," Mr Maylin said.
"Early works in and around Forbes will be ongoing, including the relocation of gas and water infrastructure.
"These works are required because they will enable major construction to proceed more efficiently once a contractor is appointed."
