Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of railway sleepers unloaded at Daroobalgie for Inland Rail

By Newsroom
June 22 2023 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly 4000 railway sleepers weighing more than 1000 tonnes have been delivered to Daroobalgie to build a new crossing loop as part of the Inland Rail project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.