Here are the sports results from May 27-28 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 6: Parkes Cobras 2 draw Macquarie United 2
Round 6
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Parkes Spacecats bye
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen bye
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Parkes Spacemen bye
Round 6
First grade:
League tag:
Round 7
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 27 draw Narromine Gorillas 27
Second grade: Narromine Gorillas 27 def Parkes Boars 13
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women Bye
Under 16s: Parkes Boars 28 def Forbes Rugby 24
Under 14s: Forbes Rugby 62 def Parkes Boars 5
Under 12s: Wellington Redbacks 28 def Parkes Boars 17
Round 5 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 8.9.57 def Dubbo Demons 2.1.13
Round 4 Women: Bathurst St Pat's 3 def Parkes United 2
Round 5 Men: Parkes United 3 def Orange Wanderers 0
