The Parkes Boars First Grade side may not have come home with a win after playing the Narromine Gorillas in Narromine on Saturday, but the day was still a special one.
Veteran player Ben Ryan marked his 250th game with the Boars that day - an impressive and honourable feat for him and the club.
First points of the game came from a great all-team effort which culminated in Parkes' Dan Ryan taking the ball across the line to kick-off the Boars' round 7 seven campaign against the Narromine Gorillas at Narromine.
The conversion was missed with the Boars standing on 5 and Gorillas 0.
Number 12 for Boars Zorro too crossed the line for the Boars pushing their score to 10, Gorillas 0.
Narromine was able to make their mark on the scoreboard with a penalty try. Boars 10, Gorillas 3.
What followed saw the Boars have the majority of possession and pushed to the line. From the back of the scrum Ben Ryan, playing his 250th game and showed why he's still a star on the rugby field, powered his way through six defence players to ground the ball over the line.
Boars led 15 to 3.
Gorillas crossed the line in the 23rd minute to score - Boars 15, Gorillas 8. The conversion was missed.
Good form from Dan Ryan put Lewis Gravatt across to score for Parkes. Parkes 22, Gorillas 8.
Gorillas were still managing to slip through Parkes' defence though, this time through Eric Days, taking the score Parkes 22 to Gorillas' 16.
There was a try to Toby Baigent, putting the Boars in a slightly better position. Boars 27, Gorillas 15.
But the Gorillas got through again, almost straight away, taking the score 22, Boars 27.
Right on full-time Gorillas cross in the very far corner to bring the game to a draw, 27 points each. The attempt in conversion missed at full-time.
This weekend the Boars host Dubbo Rhinos at Spicer Oval.
First points of the match to Narromine for our Seconds was after six minutes of play in the centre of the field. Conversion was unsuccessful. Narromine 5, Parkes 0.
Try at nine minutes by Parkes' Sam Ryan. Score 5-all.
Narromine charged down just on half time and Ronnie took off down the wing and scored out wide. Narromine 10 to Boars 5.
Best players for Parkes in the first half were Joe van Opyen, Tim Lawler, Toby Baigent, Jackson Guy.
First try off the second half to Dylan Phillips on the wing, wide of the posts to bring the score 10-all.
Brad Burrell took a penalty shot in front of the goals, giving the Boars another three points. Narromine 10, Boars 13.
Narromine crossed the line after a strong team play through the middle of the field, taking the score to Narromine 15, Boars 13.
Another interception on the half way gave Narromine a try and then with moments to go in the match, Narromine made a break down the wing, scoring and filing a conversion. Gorillas 25, Parkes 13.
Not the result we were hoping for, however the Boars team is playing well with consistent players and should be on fire against Dubbo Rhinos at home on Saturday.
