Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Boars draw with Narromine Gorillas as Ben Ryan celebrates 250 games

By Cath Ryan
June 1 2023 - 12:19pm
Ben Ryan, with his biggest fan son CJ, honoured with a guard of honour after playing his 250th games for the Parkes Boars on Saturday in Narromine. Picture by Allan Ryan
The Parkes Boars First Grade side may not have come home with a win after playing the Narromine Gorillas in Narromine on Saturday, but the day was still a special one.

