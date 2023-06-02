National Simultaneous Storytime at the Parkes Library is always for a good laugh.
This year library staff - who endeavour to put on a spectacular show, dressing in costume and everything, every year for our children - had done it again on Wednesday, May 24.
A good crowd arrived including local families and even Parkes Councillor Bill Jayet was present, for the annual occasion which this year saw the reading of the book The Speedy Sloth written by Rebecca Young and illustrated by Heath McKenzie.
The story involved a race against many characters including Speedy Spike the Sloth (performed by Emma Brown on the day), a walking meercat (performed by John Short), Peter the Cheetah (performed by Bill Jayet), the scooting elephant (performed by Benson), Old Sloth (performed by Kerryn Jones) with the story narrated by Jenny Short.
Now in its 23rd successful year, National Simultaneous Storytime is held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association.
Every year a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country to promote the value of reading and literacy.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
