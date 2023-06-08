Parkes Champion-Post
Work begins on Newell Highway bypass' south connection at Parkes

By Newsroom
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Parkes Bypass earthworks near the southern connection, facing west alongside Hideaway Lane. Picture by Transport for NSW
There are fresh changes to traffic conditions relating to the work of the Newell Highway bypass at Parkes as other roadworks around the town's west continue.

