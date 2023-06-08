There are fresh changes to traffic conditions relating to the work of the Newell Highway bypass at Parkes as other roadworks around the town's west continue.
The new round of works will this time focus on the bypass' southern connection.
To support the construction of the southern connection, an 800-metre section of the Newell Highway near Barkers Road is under traffic control and will be for more than a year.
The work began on May 31 and will continue until July 2024.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm Saturdays.
Work is expected to be completed in those 15 months Transport for NSW says, with weather permitting of course.
"Concrete barriers will be placed on the highway to separate traffic from the work area," Transport for NSW said.
There will also be a reduced speed limit in place both during and outside of work hours with periodic lane closures.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra five minutes of travel time on the Newell Highway.
Additionally, the closures of Victoria Street and Thomas Street between Moulden Street and Reedsdale Road are continuing.
Traffic control, including lane closures, will remain in place on Brolgan Road as well until September 2023.
Condobolin Road (Henry Parkes Way) reopened to full capacity for motorists on May 30 following the completion of pavement upgrades west of the new alignment.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out.
For the latest traffic information, Parkes residents and visitors can visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
