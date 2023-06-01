Parkes Blue travelled to West Wyalong on Saturday, May 27 to play round 5 of football. Parkes White had the weekend off with a bye.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue unfortunately went down to West Wyalong 44-10.
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue travelled to West Wyalong on Saturday, with West Wyalong coming away victors 24-16 in a very hard-fought game, in a tough day for the Blue's, the understrength team arrived with 14 players, and unfortunately dropped down to 13 players after around 8 minutes of play.
In a game were all players tried hard, they were unable to match the momentum of West Wyalong's big men who created space for their speedsters, crossing for 3 tries in the first half, with the Blues trailing at half time 18-0.
Upon commencement of the second half, a reinvigorated Blues team started to gel together, allowing Hudson M to cross for 2 tries, and Jamison L scooping up a loose pass to scoot 30 meters under the posts.
Best for the Blues were Jacob G, Hudson M and Jamison L, with Noah H, Brax N and Tyson G all tackling well, and Jack R, Marshall A and Heath M strong in attack.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting and Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue girls came away with a win 28-20 against West Wyalong on Saturday.
It was a slow start for Parkes with West Wyalong getting the first points on the board. The girls found their feet with some good defense and metres gained by Kiarah Petrie and a great tag from Lillian Gosper. The blues managed to get 3 tries in a quick succession with Malia Morrison the first to go over.
This was converted by Leni Constable to put them in front. This was soon followed by Leni getting the ball over and Malia converting. Miley Nash finished the first half off with a try and successfully converting her own on the bell.
Parkes came out strong in the second half with Malia scoring her second try and Leni successfully converting it. Fatigue seemed to set in for the blues and West Wyalong got 2 quick tries in bringing the score to 24-16 with 11 minutes left on the clock.
Parkes rallied and it was great to hear lots of chatter on the field from the girls as they dug deep. Zahra Ellis pushed through and had them holding their ground. The defense stepped up and we saw a great set of 4 tags in a row from Alana Finnegan on the wing. Leni soon found a gap and went over for her second try, though the conversion was unsuccessful for this one. West Wyalong found the try line once more with 4 mins on the clock making for a nail-biting finish to the game, but the blues managed to hold them out until the whistle leaving it at 28-20.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League players play in Parkes this weekend, Saturday, June 3 at Pioneer Oval and Northparkes Oval. Come and cheer them on as Parkes White play Cabonne and Parkes Blue plays Canowindra kicking off at 9am.
