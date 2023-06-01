Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Marist juniors had a tough fight against West Wyalong with the U14LT Blue the only victors

June 2 2023
Parkes Blue travelled to West Wyalong on Saturday, May 27 to play round 5 of football. Parkes White had the weekend off with a bye.

