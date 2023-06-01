Parkes rallied and it was great to hear lots of chatter on the field from the girls as they dug deep. Zahra Ellis pushed through and had them holding their ground. The defense stepped up and we saw a great set of 4 tags in a row from Alana Finnegan on the wing. Leni soon found a gap and went over for her second try, though the conversion was unsuccessful for this one. West Wyalong found the try line once more with 4 mins on the clock making for a nail-biting finish to the game, but the blues managed to hold them out until the whistle leaving it at 28-20.