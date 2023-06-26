Unfortunately because of the failure for men to recognise the possibility of having prostate cancer, the consequences can be serious and even fatal.
When you read that 10 men in Australia die each day from failure to address this possibility, that is about 3600 a year, men should be concerned. On the positive side, because of early intervention, about 250,000 men are living active lives after prostate cancer.
The signs of possible prostate cancer are varied, normally associated with urination, blood or pain but sometimes there is no sign at all. Besides the digital examination, a method of examination men shy away from, there are now several other methods, less invasive, of detection, an MRI, biopsy or blood test.
Any man, who has a family history of any type of cancer, must check the possibility of cancer including prostate cancer, as soon as they turn 40. All men should have the necessary checks when they reach the age of 50.
The Parkes Prostate Cancer and Awareness and Support Group held a Prostate Cancer Awareness evening at the Parkes Services Club on June 7, that featured a good variety of speakers on their experience dealing with their cancer, young and not so young. The group aims to hold regular awareness gatherings. They also meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Parkes Neighbourhood Central at 7pm.
As said, the consequences of not doing anything can be eternal. At the appropriate time, a visit to your doctor can save your life. Nobody wants to be a statistic at the wrong end of the scale.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.