Bowls day for Tom bonds Parkes bowling clubs as women discover a surprising spectator

By Contributed
June 2 2023 - 12:42pm
Not something you see everyday. The Parkes women's bowlers were greeted with a relaxed spectator during their social bowls day on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Railway bowls

On Wednesday, May 24 we had social bowls. Winners were Jeff Jacquier and Dawn Parker winning 15+19.

