Saturdays' 'Bowls day for Tom' was a great success with 62 bowlers from both clubs coming together to celebrate and acknowledge the amazing volunteer work of Tom Furey, prior to his departure from Parkes. Despite the freezing weather conditions, all bowlers and supporters of bowls in Parkes came together to thank and to also formally, and socially, recognise Toms' extraordinary contribution to town, district and zone bowls in the short 10 years he has been in Parkes.

