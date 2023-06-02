On Wednesday, May 24 we had social bowls. Winners were Jeff Jacquier and Dawn Parker winning 15+19.
Runners-up were Geoff Leonard and Wal Austin winning 15+14. Third Place was Ron Shoebridge, Myra Townsend and Steve Clegg winning 14+11. Marble 21 came out and the Margins were 1, 7, 11, 14 and 19. The jackpot this week is $106.
On Saturday, May 27 we had social bowls. Winners were Jeff Jacquier, Brad Teague and Annie Teague winning 15+14. Runners-up were John Chew and Sam Teague winning 13+1.
We had a lot of bowlers head up to the Town club on Saturday to support Tom Furey for his bowls day.
Thank you to all that attended and we wish Tom all the very best for his new adventure, and thank him for his dedication to bowls throughout our town and zone. All the best Tom!
Championships
In the Club Triples Wally Grant, Wal Austin and Alan Curteis defeated Michael Hackett, Joey Van Opynen and Ricky Frame. Wally, Wal and Alan now play John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague on Sunday, June 4 at 1pm to determine who plays team Bright in the final.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, June 3 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm and everyone is welcome to come have a roll.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Thursday social bowls
Twenty-two bowlers enjoyed 4 games of pairs and a triples game on Thursday, with a cool breeze announcing an imminent cool change.
Ian Simpson and Col Mudie provided a hot reception to Marty Tighe and Geoff Freeman as they combined beautifully to streak to a 16 shot lead after just 7 ends! Marty and Geoff staged a spirited comeback to reduce the margin to just 4 shots on the 18th end. Ian and Col were deserved winners though, winning by 23 shots to 16.
Al Affleck and Tony Riordan also bowled very well together in their pairs game against John Carr and Col Hayward, leading by an impressive 10 shots after 11 ends.
The 2 esteemed Life Members won the last 4 ends of the game, scoring 8 shots to make the score-card a bit easier to look at, however the damage was done, as Al and Tony won 22 shots to 18.
John Ward and John Wright struggled early against John Corcoran and Chris Harrison as they were behind by 6 shots after 5 ends.
The 2 JW's picked up 5 shots on the 6th end as the game settled into a very close tight affair with neither team able to break away. With the scores were level after the 15th end the game was up for grabs.
The wily Corcoran and the skilful Harrison were able to move ahead on the scorecard and hold on to win by 2 shots, 21 to 19.
Graham Dixon and the much-travelled Jayco man - Eddie McPhee, started their game against Rob Tinker and Gary McPhee with a 3 shot win on the 1st end, only to concede 11 shots over the next 4 ends as Tink and Gaz hit their straps.
The lead then changed a further 7 times, with both teams dialling up the intensity level. Graham and Eddie held a 2 shot lead with 2 ends to play, but were unable to close out the game as Tink and Gaz scored a 5 on the penultimate end, to finish a great game, with a win by 23 shots to 19.
Ray Jones, Jim Blake and Rob Irving had a good win in the triples game, defeating George Bradley, John Niddrie and Col Miller by 28 shots to 16. Team Miller held a 3 shot advantage after the 15th end and had played well together after the scores were level at the halfway mark of the game.
The mercurial Irving rallied his team and they won each of the remaining ends to storm away to record a very impressive comeback win.
Saturday social bowls
Saturdays' 'Bowls day for Tom' was a great success with 62 bowlers from both clubs coming together to celebrate and acknowledge the amazing volunteer work of Tom Furey, prior to his departure from Parkes. Despite the freezing weather conditions, all bowlers and supporters of bowls in Parkes came together to thank and to also formally, and socially, recognise Toms' extraordinary contribution to town, district and zone bowls in the short 10 years he has been in Parkes.
His volunteer ethos and community spirit during his time in town also extended to other organisations in Parkes, particularly as the VIEW Club trivia host extraordinaire.
Both greens were full as 11 games of social pairs and 2 games of social triples were played, together with the final of the Minor Triples Match.
The Minor Triples Final match featured Wilbur Harris skipping for Nick Kelly and Dean Searl playing against Brian 'Sticks' Hampton, John Wright and Ian Simpson. The experience of Team Hampton was evident early as they cantered to an early lead of 9 shots to nil after just 4 ends. Simmo and big John were leading the way, edging out their lesser known opponents, setting up the heads for Sticks Hamptons' draw shots.
A concerned Wilbur gathered his protégé duo's, and as he settled them down, they bowled better, gained confidence, and maintaining their composure over the next few ends, their Team Bowls improved, and were able to make up the difference to lead by 2 shots as they turned for home.
Team Harris was good enough to secure and hold their margin, increasing it over the last few ends to close out the match, and win by 28 shots to 17.
Congratulations to Wilbur, Dean and Nick winning the Minor Triples Final.
It's encouraging for the club's bowlers to see Dean and Nick play in and win the Triples competition, and now hopefully become regular bowlers at the club. Well done Team Harris!
A great presentation to Tom followed the days' bowls, all bowlers and supporters enjoyed the social night with Tom and his bowling mates.
The club thanks and appreciates the bowlers from The Railway Club for playing bowls with Tom on this special day.
It was a great gesture and is testimony to The Railway Clubs' spirit and values, acknowledging Tom and promoting bowls in Parkes. A big thanks also to 'Lucky Phil on the Grill' - good job ol' mate, much appreciated.
There are only a few entry spots left for the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Mixed Pairs on Saturday, 17th June. The Ladies Bowling Committee have organised great sponsorship and have attracted quality Pairs Teams from various Zone Clubs already - get your team nominated asap.
- Marty Tighe
For the second week in a row, the women bowlers have played host to visitors to our club. This time, eleven members of the Parkes College for Seniors thought they'd come along and see what our game is all about.
A brief coaching lesson whet their appetites! The rising stars were paired with wise mentors who encouraged, coaxed and schooled them in basic techniques and etiquette!
Everyone enjoyed the merriment and high jinks on the green and scores were tied on all rinks!
Even a very inquisitive fox watched us for a while and made himself at home in the warm sun. That's the most bizarre bowls tail/tale you'll hear this week!
Eileen won the "spider" and four visitors, Cathy, Maree, Fiona and Jenny, along with members Heather and Maria, pocketed cash from the 100's club.
Thanks to everyone who provided lunch goodies. What a delicious spread - thoroughly enjoyed by all present!
Merilyn's words of welcome were appreciated, as was the warm response by Maureen B. We hope some of you will return for another game soon!
Ground Control must be thanked, as always, for their work on and around the greens!
Such a top band of dedicated volunteers.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, 6th June, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10.
Visitors and interested ladies always welcome.
Social Milk N Mats roster: Lea O.
- Lea Orr
Last weekend saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road 6km west of the main street and shot at fox targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 530.53 points, with stumpy shooting a double possible.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 280.28 250.25 530.53.
Brian Drabsch 278.24 250.19 528.43.
Luke Frecklington 280.24 248.16 528.40.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 280.25 250.23 530.48.
Alan Briton 277.19 249.20 525.39.
John Smeaton 278.19 246.11 524.43.
Walter Smeaton 276.18 240.07 516.25.
And one shot for practice only.
Our next shoot will be on Sunday 4/6/23 and it will be standard targets at both ranges.
We will by holding a working bee at the range at 9am on Saturday 3/6/23 to start baffling of the 25 metre range and concrete boxing etc.
- Brian Drabsch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.