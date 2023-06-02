Craft Corner has held another one of its popular competitions but this year instead of cosies it was beanies.
And president Ann Reginato and her band of volunteers couldn't be happier with the response.
In its first year the Beanies at the Corner competition attracted 55 entries.
"It was great, we're very happy," Ann said.
"This is about our sixth competition over 10 years.
"We've done Cosies at the Corner before and this year we decided to do beanies."
There were four different categories - Children, Fabric, Quirky and Traditional - and with entries closing on May 22, the beanies were judged on Monday.
There are prizes for each category and there will be an overall Champion and People's Choice Award.
A presentation and the winners will be revealed at Craft Corner, located at 257 Clarinda Street, opposite the Telstra Shop, on Monday, June 5 at 3.30pm. The gathering will include afternoon tea.
Ann said at the end of it all some of the beanies get donated to the shop, while others will sell theirs. Organisers leave it up to the individual to decide what they'd like to do with their beanie.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
