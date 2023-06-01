Once again the premier event of Parkes' and the district's social calendar is approaching, the Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races.
It all takes place on Saturday, June 10.
So dust off your fascinators and race gear, and be involved in this always-great local event.
Fashions on the Field is the highlight of the day offering an array of prizes and prestige to the glamourous colts and fillies.
The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races Committee is encouraging everyone to dress up, enter the Fashions of the Field and be in the running for some fabulous prizes.
The categories this year include:
The committee reports that the spectator area is in great condition for the event and the venue is now one of the best in the Central West.
The renovated grandstand and covered bookies rink complete the excellent facilities for punters and a relaxed environment offers something for everyone.
The June Long Weekend has long since become a 'Back to Parkes' weekend, with many residents opening their homes to friends and relatives who return to Parkes to celebrate for the weekend. The weekend attracts visitors from all over the state, as well as from interstate.
There will be food on offer from the Que Ladies, who are back in the saddle driving the canteen in the new renovated grandstand space. There is full bar facilities on course.
There are several commercial or private marquees providing food and alcohol, so gather your friends and join a group for an afternoon of fun and entertainment.
Once again, the well-known local band, Gerholom Jonson, has been invited to provide entertainment for all to enjoy. Come along and enjoy the afternoon of entertainment.
Gates open at 11.30am and entry is $20. Get your tickets from 123tix.
