What's happening in and around Parkes this June

June 6 to June 27
Bookings are now open at the Parkes Shire Library for the Little Bang Discovery Club! Children aged 3-5 years old and their parent/carer are invited to be part of this exciting and fun four week program. This program features hands-on activities, Q&A time, a Discovery Box and book loaned to each child for the duration of the program. It will run from 10.30am to 11.30am at the Parkes Library. Bookings are essential and limited. Phone Parkes Library on 6861 2309 for details.
Thursday, June 8
Registrations are now open for this year's heavy vehicle breakfast, with a focus on heavy vehicle access, driver fatigue, emerging technology, enforcement procedures and much more. The event is at the Forbes Inn and will start at 6.30am with breakfast. The official program starts at 7am. The event will finish at 11.30am. To register phone 6861 2364 or go onto the council's facebook page for the link.
June 10-11
The 50th anniversary Peak Hill Arts and Craft exhibition is fast approaching, with an array of exhibitors and demonstrations booked in. The official opening is at the Leisure Centre at 6pm on June 9, and a big weekend follows. You'll find mosaics, knitting, weaving, crochet and spinning; patchwork and sewing; felt making and products; lead-lighting; leaf-dying; silver jewellery making and more. Parkes Car Club will have a display near the Commercial Gardens, you can enjoy Devonshire tea or hot soup at the Leisure Centre, pick up books at the Men's Shed AIF hall or browse markets.
Saturday, June 10
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities that make the June long weekend in Parkes the social highlight of the year! At the Parkes Picnic Races, there will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, fun and the popular Fashions on the Field. The racecourse provides a full bar and betting facilities along with a range of catering services available on course throughout the day. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out around toasty fire buckets by the Forbes ski dam, indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. This year's special guests are not to be missed ... Sneaky Sound System! It's all on at the ski dam from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
During school term
Playgroup takes place at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
MORE OF WHAT'S ON:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.